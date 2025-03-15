Substack Reads
“I want to be looked at and never forgotten, desired and never owned”
In this edition of the Weekender: desiring desire, recycled time, and the stories of J.D. Salinger
Mar 15
Substack
5 million
Creating a better culture together
Mar 11
Sophia Efthimiatou
Grubstack lineup
Join this week’s live food festival, exclusively on Substack
Mar 10
Substack
“When you’re in a 210-degree room, you can’t wear a weapon or a wire”
In this edition of the Weekender: saunas, spring flowers, and bringing sexy back
Mar 8
Substack
“In truth, there’s not a big difference between writing and drawing”
In this edition of the Weekender: Drawing with a typewriter, trick questions, and the push and pull of Hollywood
Mar 1
Substack
February 2025
Best Picture nominees, unstacked
Substackers size up the films being considered for the top prize at the Academy Awards
Feb 28
Substack
Coming to you live
A guide to the new live video shows available exclusively on Substack
Feb 24
“To be young is to be constantly on the precipice of perfection”
In this edition of the Weekender: The new White Lotus theme song, adventures in dog parenting, and a cold-weather cocktail
Feb 22
Substack
A seat at the table
Announcing Grubstack, a live video food festival featuring Yotam Ottolenghi, Clare de Boer, Notorious Foodie, David Lebovitz, Nicola Lamb, and more
Feb 21
Farrah @Substack
“Nothing looks ugly and pretty, but many things are ugly but beautiful”
In this edition of the Weekender: Y2K tech aesthetics, cooking for your loved ones, and an interview with a florist
Feb 15
Substack
Love Notes
Valentines from Substackers, to Substackers
Feb 14
Substack
The Super Bowl, unstacked
What Substackers thought of the game, the halftime show, and the ads
Feb 11
Substack
