Substack Reads

Substack Reads

Home
Notes
The Weekender
Unstacked
News & Views
Archive
About
“I want to be looked at and never forgotten, desired and never owned”
In this edition of the Weekender: desiring desire, recycled time, and the stories of J.D. Salinger
  
Substack
62
5 million
Creating a better culture together
  
Sophia Efthimiatou
300
Grubstack lineup
Join this week’s live food festival, exclusively on Substack
  
Substack
45
“When you’re in a 210-degree room, you can’t wear a weapon or a wire”
In this edition of the Weekender: saunas, spring flowers, and bringing sexy back
  
Substack
36
“In truth, there’s not a big difference between writing and drawing”
In this edition of the Weekender: Drawing with a typewriter, trick questions, and the push and pull of Hollywood
  
Substack
46

February 2025

Best Picture nominees, unstacked
Substackers size up the films being considered for the top prize at the Academy Awards
  
Substack
84
Coming to you live
A guide to the new live video shows available exclusively on Substack
58
“To be young is to be constantly on the precipice of perfection”
In this edition of the Weekender: The new White Lotus theme song, adventures in dog parenting, and a cold-weather cocktail
  
Substack
51
A seat at the table
Announcing Grubstack, a live video food festival featuring Yotam Ottolenghi, Clare de Boer, Notorious Foodie, David Lebovitz, Nicola Lamb, and more
  
Farrah @Substack
99
“Nothing looks ugly and pretty, but many things are ugly but beautiful”
In this edition of the Weekender: Y2K tech aesthetics, cooking for your loved ones, and an interview with a florist
  
Substack
64
Love Notes
Valentines from Substackers, to Substackers
  
Substack
49
The Super Bowl, unstacked
What Substackers thought of the game, the halftime show, and the ads
  
Substack
289
© 2025 Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture