This week, we're watching warblers, stepping into DVF's archives, and dancing our way into November.

MEMORY

Restless trees

Mary Roblyn on grief, trees, and the storms that won’t move on.

—

in

The Grandparents’ Tree is restless. That’s not what I tell my arborist, when I call for an evaluation. Obviously, his training leans in a different direction, although he’s probably heard weirder things. “Branches are hanging over the roofline. They look unhealthy,” I say. When it storms, when the high winds blow, they keen and wail and lash against the house. “They scrape against the siding. Also, I’m worried about the shingles.” The Grandparents’ Tree is a sugar maple with leaves that form a palette of soft colors in the fall: red, rose gold, and gold. We planted it in our front yard in 1987, after my father died. My mother-in-law had passed eight months earlier, and my father-in-law, eight months before that. This curious numerology didn’t factor into our decision to plant a single tree as a memorial to three lives. Our yard was small; trees get big. The previous owners had left us with some failing sandcherries and a thorny Russian olive, which we’d taken out right away. Empty spaces begged to be filled. At first, I watered the sapling diligently. But I hadn’t set it properly. The base of the trunk was misaligned with the lawn’s surface. Still, it grew steadily. Twenty years later, it was fully grown and glorious. But its roots cabled the lawn, ropy and hard. Mowing was a challenge; tripping, always a concern. My husband’s death, in April, 2023, created its own weather system. Storms no longer built predictably through hot summer afternoons, releasing typical amounts of lightning and rain before moving on. They seized mornings, nights, entire days; shook them fiercely, brought down heavy branches and carried away good black dirt. Weeks of drought followed a wet summer. A dry winter arrived the year after the third-snowiest on record. The result was a hellscape of weeds, an overgrowth of vines. Shrubs gone wild. “Can you stop by this week?” I ask, staring out a window that hasn’t been washed in God only knows how long. “You bet.”

PHOTOGRAPHY

“Hiking through tea fields at sunset in Shizhuo” by Chris Mongeau

NATURE

How to bird

“Nearly 100 million Americans now watch birds—more than double the number from just eight years ago,” Bill Davison reports. Here, he demonstrates the best way to approach birding: with a focus not on lists or Latin names, but on paying close attention to the world beyond our phones.

—

in

At its core, birdwatching is about focusing less on ourselves and more on the wider world that surrounds us. Training our attention on nature allows us to approach the end goal of birdwatching, which is to be fully present in each moment and to appreciate the birds as they are—to close the distance between you and the bird so that you experience the reality of two lives becoming one. This time of year, merging with a flock of birds is relatively easy. Yellow-rumped Warblers, Kinglets, White-throated Sparrows, and Juncos are the most common birds I see. When I encounter a mixed flock, the first thing I do is pause and tell myself to relax and slow down. I very slowly approach within 15 to 20 yards. This is an important moment, and I intentionally imagine myself as a Buddhist monk. I let go of aggression, desire, and threatening postures, and settle my gaze upon the ground. The birds are watching my every move. The reason to stand still and appear non-threatening is that they will eventually get used to you and allow you to enter their world. I watch and wait until most birds are occupied with foraging and, while looking away from them, I take one small step in their direction. Each stride is no longer than the length of my shoe. I often zigzag and approach indirectly, until I am within 10 feet. If I move too quickly, they let me know by moving up and away. If things go well, they act as if I am not there and forage within 3 to 4 feet of me. At this distance, I can see how hard they work for their food, hovering, fluttering, darting through the canopy as they pluck tiny insects off hackberry leaves. A yellow-rumped warbler lands at eye level four feet away. He is scanning for insects, then pauses and shifts his gaze onto me. He twists his head to the side, giving me an inquisitive look like a curious dog. I am being seen. This bird flew through last night’s darkness, guided by stars, part of a vast river of birds stretching across the continent. He is on a journey that covers thousands of miles, and now he is here—embodied moonlight and stardust, foraging close enough that I can see individual feathers shift in the breeze. For this one moment, our lives intersect. The bird that crossed half a continent and the human who walked half a mile. I can hear the faint click of his bill snapping shut and the whoosh of his wings. His eyes glisten in the mottled light and then, in a flash, he is gone.

POETRY

Poem by Ada Limón, shared by Brit

DANCE

“Soul Train Lines That Would Out-Dance TikTok”

Matt Fish’s roundup of clips from Soul Train is a reminder that dancing your way to fame is hardly a new phenomenon.

—

in

The “Soul Train Line” may have started as a gimmick to fill TV time, but it quickly evolved into a legit star-making machine. Consider how many well-known names got their start on Soul Train: Rosie Perez, All My Children’s Darnell Williams, Pat “Madame Butterfly” Davis, Nick Cannon, Vivica A. Fox, MC Hammer, Jermaine Stewart, and NFL legend Walter Payton of all people. Success was even more immediate for Jody Watley and Jeffrey Daniel, former dancers on the show who were hand-picked by Cornelius and record promoter Dick Griffey to join Shalamar during their peak years. Watley also found success as a solo artist. All those household names, coming from the same starting blocks. I honestly don’t have too much more to say about these clips. They speak for themselves. Just make sure you move whatever furniture you need to follow along with the dance moves.

PAINTING

FASHION

The wrap dress

Liana Satenstein visits Diane von Furstenberg’s archives, walking through fashion history (and history history) in the process.

—

in

I pull up to DVF’s home and then enter. I’m not great at describing interiors, but there are a zillion books that seem to touch the heavens and a massive 12-foot antique desk. I spot a handful of massive Warhols of von Furstenberg towards the ceiling. Diane comes up to me and offers me a coffee in that Belgian lilt, that jet-set Euro twang. I’m immediately hypnotized. I remember my former Vogue colleague from 10 years ago describing the designer as foxy. Von Furstenberg is that indeed: catlike with a deep-set feline stare that tears into my soul. I sit on a plush chair while five women on Diane’s team also sit around us. Diane is curled up on the chair facing me, her legs tucked like a cat. She looks at me and says, “So, tell me your story.” Suddenly, I feel like I’m the only one in the room. That’s the designer’s seduction. She asks me about my upbringing. I tell her I was born and raised in a tiny town in Massachusetts, and then she calls me a “country girl”. Not totally: I share that I spent a zillion years in Crimea and Saint Petersburg, Russia. Then she asks me, with that searing stare: “Did you have an affair?” I tell her about how I briefly dated a tax evader in Saint Petersburg, whom I met at Subway . . . the sandwich shop. “I wish I had something more interesting to tell you!” I say. But I don’t feel bad, nor am I embarrassed. Who can compete with DVF? Mick Jagger and David Bowie proposed a threesome to her back in the day. Now for the motherlode. I’m in an adjacent warehouse to DVF’s home, which is a cornucopia of wrap dresses, all organized by year by her young archivist, Coco. This is the genesis of von Furstenberg’s ferocious rise! I strip in front of Diane, and she puts me into a verdant green jersey dress in the “twig print.” This is one of her earliest pieces. The fabric is slinky and grippy, almost like a man’s hand is tenderly wrapped around my waist. The dress, which is 50 years old, fits like a glove. I feel electric, like I have a slice of Diane’s über confidence; her über sensuality coursing through me. “I made the wrap dress, but the dress made me,” she tells me, walking me through a zillion racks of archival pieces. The piece is a classic, maybe akin to a T-shirt or a suit jacket. I love the way Diane wore her wrap dress in the ’70s: that massive collar, sassily flicked upward like a holier-than-thou royal.

MUSIC

La chanson française

A charming song that may inspire you to revisit a language you haven’t spoken in 20 years, even if your skills are “très, très terrible.”

