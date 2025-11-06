Substack on Film: Stella Tsantekidou

For this episode of Substack on Film: London, we met up with Stella Tsantekidou, a Greek writer, political pundit, and personal essayist. Stella suggested we film near Parliament, starting with the “influencer spot” where people love to pose for photos. We arrived at sunrise to beat the crowds, and were treated to views of the moon setting behind Big Ben.

As we walked through Westminster, Stella shared the story of how she ended up as a talking head in London despite being a Greek immigrant to the U.K. In British fashion, we were politely asked to get off the grass in Parliament Square as we captured Stella taking a phone call to prep for a TV appearance later that day. We wrapped up the morning with a sweet treat and sent her on her way.

You can read Stella’s commentary and essays on her Substack, the Human Carbohydrate. We’ll be back next week with another episode of Substack on Film: London.