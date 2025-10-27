Substack Notes has been around for two and a half years now, and the feed is beginning to resemble a thriving jungle—alive with fascinating creatures who each play a vital role in the ecosystem, helping one another grow and evolve.

To celebrate everything that’s blooming on Notes, we’ve put together a little field guide to the many species of posters you’ll encounter. This isn’t meant to be comprehensive; think of it as a snapshot of the landscape, with a focus on art, culture, and humor—the subjects we suspect most readers of The Substack Post find irresistible.

The Shitposters Satirical Social Commentators

In a since-deleted note, anonymous poster

asked her followers to stop referring to her as a shitposter. Whatever you call LL and her contemporaries, every good place on the internet needs them.

blesses our feed with a mix of lighthearted humor and biting criticism.

Fashion investigator

is believably optimistic about all sorts of things.

(yes, it’s her real name; no relation to Dua Lipa) fires off observational missives about her life and times.

See also: donald boat, harry, Shaiyan, caleb hearon, evanie laurent, tom, danielle, Mackenzie Thomas, M.E. Rothwell, Philip Traylen, Paul Staples, Emma Newman-Holden, Ziwe

The Tumblr Diaspora

These posters bring the ~aesthetic~ energy to Notes. They make excellent use of the photo gallery feature, devising clever themes around beautiful images.

frequently shares photos from runway shows past.

collects photos of “living women artists you should know.”

shares old and new editorial campaigns from fashion magazines and advertisements.

See also: Rose Florence, Elsie Morales, surrealist covens, Lauren Sands, Kate McBride, LoLo, Nick Struutinsky, Kayla Roolart, Alana Fallon, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

The Literary Crowd

There are a ton of readers and writers on Substack, but these posters are the ones building a new literary scene. They’re starting magazines, sharing thoughts on literary gossip du jour, hyping other writers’ work; in other words, they’re turning Substack into a modern-day literary salon.

When

isn’t writing an ode to Proust or a modern history of AI, she’s closely reading other writers on Substack and sharing their work with thoughtful recommendations.

As the editor of The Metropolitan Review,

has played a key role in showcasing the literary bona fides of Substackers.

A generous reader and writer,

recommends the Great Books and great posts with equal verve.

See also: Alexander Sorondo, Sam Kahn, Henry Begler

The Young and Newyorkish

These are the journalists who live in New York and either write for mainstream media outlets or used to write for them. Ignore Hamish’s shade—they keep us apprised of what’s happening, share updates on the media scandals of the day, and, yes, let us know what’s cool.

asks the hard questions.

weighs in on the latest media industry gossip making the rounds.

has joined the dark side.

See also: Danya Issawi, Delia Cai, J Wortham, Chris Gayomali, Mary H.K. Choi, Rachel Seville Tashjian, JP Brammer, Molly Young

The Artists

It turns out that some of you can paint, sketch, design, knit, sew, and do all other manner of art-making.

illustrates the everyday.

is always creating something.

is knitting up a storm.

See also: Erika Lee Sears, Manu Montoya, Asher Perlman, Liana Finck, Jason Chatfield, Eliza Brooke, Tala Rae Schlossberg, Harry Stooshinoff, Janet Asante Sullivan

Pamela Anderson

Did you know

is on Substack?

The Memelords

I don’t know if they make the memes themselves. I don’t care. We need more memes on Substack. Thank you to these posters.

The Cats

This is still God’s internet after all.

gets inside Nini’s mind.

shares an endlessly amusing stream of found cat photos.

is a cat seemingly posting photos of … herself?

Have a favorite Notes poster? Let us know in the comments.