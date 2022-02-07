Hello and welcome to Substack Reads, your guide to great writing, podcasting, and shows on Substack.

The Substack team shares writer and creator stories and trends shaping the way we read.

Subscribers receive:

Substack Reads weekly digest

Occasional posts from the Substack team

Substack Reads is a weekly roundup of the greatest essays, art, and ideas created right here on Substack. Posts are recommended by staff and readers, and curated and edited from Substack’s U.K. outpost with writer Hannah Ray, and guest editors, published on Saturdays.



Substack Reads is also home of The Active Voice, a podcast hosted by Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie. Hamish talks to great writers about how they are reckoning with the challenges of the social media moment, how they find the space for themselves to create great literature and journalism despite the noise, and how to make a living amid the economic volatility of the 2020s.

Occasionally posts from the Substack team highlight emerging ideas, trends and new creators everyone should know about.

Substack Reads is hosted by the Substack editorial team. Help us make this space friendly and useful for Substack’s writer and reader communities by adhering to our Community Guidelines for Substack company programs, events, and publications.

Have technical questions about reading or writing on Substack? Visit our support pages here.