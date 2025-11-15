This week, we’re going to the movies, celebrating criticism, losing language, and debating monster ethnicities.

TRAVEL

Now playing

Matthew Frank spent two weeks driving cross-country to 58 independent theaters in 20 states, documenting a business battered by streaming, inflation, and pandemic aftershocks—and the determined people finding creative ways to keep the lights on.

—

in

It’s a cool October Friday night in Pagosa Springs, Colo., a working-class town of roughly 1,800 that’s proudly home to the world’s deepest hot springs. I’m nearing the end of day three of my two-week cross-country voyage, and with an hour to kill, I post up at a small bar, where several locals drink beers while watching a playoff baseball game on the corner TV. The town itself is a beauty, with tall aspen trees overlooking the San Juan River on one side of the road and an old Western village—now transformed into a slightly more modern town, featuring Subway and Arby’s next to century-old local shops—on the other. There’s the Pagosa Hotel, which burned down, then was rebuilt in 1919; there’s Goodman’s, a fifth-generation family-owned department store that’s been in operation since 1899; and right next to it is the Liberty Theatre, a charming, old-school auditorium that has remained in business since 1919 and once housed a brothel in what are now the dark, gravelly bowels of the venue. I’m in town as part of my quest to spend quality time at as many American movie theaters as I can, traveling by car from Los Angeles to New York to 20 states and 58 movie theaters. Guiding me through stop number 16 is Liberty manager Ann Sanders, a New Orleans native and soon-to-be great-grandmother who sports bright red hair and medium-size glasses. Two weeks after Hurricane Katrina struck, Ann sold her multimillion-dollar wholesale and marketing company to a competitor. She subsequently moved West and eventually settled in Pagosa Springs, which she refers to as her “happy place.” In 2018, her best friend of nearly 50 years purchased the Liberty and entrusted Ann with managerial duties, which she spends her time on, including programming, advertising and overseeing the day-to-day operations of the 200-seat venue. As a few customers begin to file in, Ann rushes to tend bar—a relatively new addition to the space. After Ann’s friend bought the theater, she began renovations, which took two years to complete. (There is no exact estimate on how much the renovations cost, but Ann points me to a hand-painted mural of the block behind the concession stand. Instead of “Liberty Theatre,” it reads “Money Pit.”) According to Liberty employees Teresa and Al, these renovations were sorely needed. As a memento, the bar area holds three of the old stiff wooden chairs, one of which has a small hole in the center, which is believed to be from a gunshot back in the 1920s. The theater is now in quite an admirable condition. It still retains much of its old-school charm, with a sign reading “Movie Tickets 25¢” and a few framed black-and-white images of the theater lining the walls. However, the seats now have a little more plush to them. The floor used to be flat, such that you’d often be staring at the back of someone’s head—now it’s sloped. The ceiling is twice as high, no longer falling in, and has a sleek tin appearance. The one thing that couldn’t be renovated out of the venue, though, were the ghosts. According to Ann’s psychic friend, they remain from the Prohibition-era bordello in the basement. While touring me through the premises, she briefly alludes to it: “We do have ghosts, by the way.” I laugh it off as a joke. But while talking with Teresa and Al as Ann tended bar, they bring it up just the same as she had: matter-of-factly, shrugging it off as a quirk of the building. I ask Teresa, who sometimes feels a little tinge on her skin when she goes downstairs, if she’s afraid of them. She shakes her head no. “They’re not evil spirits,” Teresa says. “They’re just quietly living their life like they normally do.” That Friday night, there are likely more ghosts occupying the premises than moviegoers. As Ann and I sit in her dimly lit projection room, we overlook the eight people who have made it out for a showing of the Jennifer Lopez musical flop Kiss of the Spider Woman. Meanwhile, Ann regales me with stories of small-town theater management. Many are funny. When A Minecraft Movie opened at the Liberty, she hung signs all around town that read, “Disruptive Behavior Will Be Prosecuted.” “Will be prosecuted?” I ask. “Absolutely,” Ann replies. “We’re friends with the sheriff.” Some stories are sad. The first week of last year’s Joker: Folie à Deux was so bad (only three people came one night), she had to lay off her staff and work everything herself. But a lot of what she says is the type of wistful, cynical rhetoric I would begin to hear across the country, at every independent theater, multiplex and chain; urban, suburban and rural; managers, employees and patrons alike.

Keep reading

PAINTING

“Bunny, otherwise known as L’il B,” by Cynthia Jacobs

CRITICISM

The case for critics

In an essay for Asterisk Magazine, Celine Nguyen examines the “social and economic conditions [that] helped produce great work in the 20th century” and considers what might be going wrong in the 21st. First up: the decline of criticism.

—

in

A few years ago, a lifelong interest in books led me to moonlight as a literary critic—waking up at 5 a.m. to draft book reviews, going to my day job as a software designer, and then editing in the evenings. As side projects go, it was one of the most financially unremunerative things I could have done. Intellectually, it was the most invigorating activity I could imagine. Critics are often seen as peevish, elite aesthetes responsible for judging books as good or bad. But the reviews I admired most and sought to write eschewed simple star ratings. Instead, they examined books with more attention, insight, and generosity—situating them in a broader social and artistic context. “Criticism has some inextricable relationship with judgment,” the art professor Alex Kitnick observed, “but perhaps more importantly, it opens up a space for complexity.” When I came across Chaim Gingold’s book Building SimCity: How to Put the World in a Machine, I knew I had to write about it. For years, I had felt that good writing about software was thin on the ground. In most narratives, software was made by singular boy geniuses or oblivious villains. It was rarely portrayed as a creative act or a social pursuit involving teams of thinkers, makers, engineers, and designers. By the time my review was published—a 3,500-word essay that drew connections between Building SimCity, Silicon Valley’s favorite anthropology book, Seeing Like a State, and a controversial city-building project in California—I had spent upwards of 40 hours on the review. I was gratified when I received an email from Gingold expressing his appreciation. I began to think that the role of a critic is also a relational one: If someone has spent years of their life on a work, they deserve a serious, sustained response. Critics who write such reviews aren’t just offering something to the maker of a work but to the world. Look here, a critic says. Imagine what culture could be like—if there was more of, less of, a certain tendency towards, a turn away from, a movement that looked like: this. Critics need these idealistic, lofty reasons for what they do because the economics of the profession are disastrously bad. The Los Angeles Review of Books paid me $100 for my review; I’ve never gotten more than $600 from a publication. “As far as I can tell,” the journalist and critic Adam Morgan wrote in the September issue of World Literature Today, “there are only seven full-time book critics left in the United States.” If you’re reading a review of an art exhibition, album, or novel, the writer was likely paid less than minimum wage for their time. In this profession, other work (or other people) pay the rent. “The truth,” the critic and novelist Christine Smallwood writes, is that People who do this quite insane and marginal thing of writing criticism do it because they have a passionate attachment to literature. There’s little money or power in it, and no fame. Writing book reviews today is a vocation, not a career. But is the financial viability of criticism a problem for anyone except critics? For authors, perhaps: Fewer publications, with fewer full-time staff and less budget for freelancers, adds up to fewer reviews. This is bad news for debut novelists, who are pushed to be writers and social media experts to bring their work to an audience. And it’s bad news, I’d argue, if we care about cultural dynamism and artistic innovation. It’s obvious that artistic movements need artists. My claim is that they also need critics. Critics help name, describe, and contextualize movements. They historicize artists—to reveal what is novel and innovative—and make a persuasive case for what work will be important in the future. Critics, in short, tell the story of how art and culture have changed over time, and how it’s changing now. And without a compelling story, culture stagnates and wanes.

Keep reading

TEXTILES

Scrap fabric still life by Andrew Pierce Scott, shared by Ali LaBelle

MEMOIR

“An amnesic memoir”

After a traumatic brain injury, Judith Hannah Weiss lost her facility with language and, with it, her sense of self. Her essay for Oldster Magazine chronicles the process of rebuilding that self, word by word.

—

in

Imagine a crater 50 feet wide and 15 feet deep cracking open under your feet. Where would you be? Who would you be? Imagine something of similar scale cracking open in your head. This happened to me in 2006 when I was hit by a drunk with a truck. My brain broke. Words jammed in my ears if I heard them. Jammed in my throat if I tried to say them. Jammed and scrambled if I saw them. Words had been my job. My clients produced Oprah and Elmo and Martha and Elle, plus Vogue, The New Yorker, and Kermit the Frog, and I produced words for all of them. Words took us on vacation, bought the car and powered it, dressed us up, took us out, paid tuition, planted trees. Then I couldn’t combine them, define them, align them, recall them, or take them to the bank. I was then 56, had planned to freelance for ten more years, and hadn’t planned on a drunk with a truck. Imagine what it would be like to lose your best friend. Then try to imagine what it would be like to lose your best self. The first and second person who now overlapped as “me” had wholly different lives. The first person was a writer. The second person landed on a planet without a paragraph, I mean without a parachute, and was parked at a table in Brain Trauma with a bunch of other people who were pounding pegs in boards. We were missing persons, missing the persons we used to be. Some of us were lawyers or teachers or street cleaners or Special Troops in conflict zones, which were once called wars. One guy made falafels. Some were parents. Some have parents. Some have toddlers. Some speak like toddlers. Or don’t speak. One guy was hit by a bus. One was hit by a bullet. Robin forgot the names of her kids. I couldn’t remember the names of my clients, or what I had ever done for them. I couldn’t remember my child’s first words or the scent of her hair. Memory is what remains of everything we’ve ever seen or heard or learned or cared about. It is who we think we are. But it’s not what is in your head. It’s what you can find in your head. I took endless batteries of tests—not to measure what was lost, but to measure what remained. Sometimes the “bare minimum” was my maximum. I learned and forgot I’d been hit by a truck. I likely was told that a few hundred times. I am a version of the person who wrote words before the truck. What would take the “first me” five minutes took “the new me” hours, so “we” learned to start preparing “me” long ahead of time.

Keep reading

PHOTOGRAPHY

Homegrown veggies by Felicity Zhang

FILM

The ethnic makeup of Monstropolis

A delightfully thorough investigation into a question that has plagued no one: Is Mike Wazowski of Monsters, Inc. Jewish or Polish?

—

in

I posted this note on our very own Substack Notes, and, by my standards, it did astronomical numbers: Names have meaning, and some names display a clearly ethnic character. If you go to a bar in Dorchester, Boston or Bridgeport, Chicago, heavily Irish-American neighborhoods, on a Friday night and yell out for a “James Sullivan”, a dozen people will think you’re asking for them. As Vast Ruddy correctly pointed out, the fact that both these characters have ethnic names was clearly a deliberate choice meant to make the audience have sympathy for them as “working-class everymen”. Their ethnic names are no accident. “James Patrick Sullivan” could only be Irish, but, as Owen points out: Could Mike Wazowski be any ethnicity other than Jewish or Polish? No. The monsters live in an analog of an industrial town in the American northeast. If you were in the real-world equivalent of one of these places and you met a man named “Mike Wazowski”, you’d assume that this man’s family came over from somewhere in Eastern Europe sometime in the late 19th or early 20th centuries. His name’s spelling helps us narrow the possibilities down further. The Slavic suffix pronounced “ski” indicates that a last name comes from an affiliation, often a place. For example, “Kievsky” would indicate a family origin in Kiev. The version of this suffix spelled S-K-I, more specifically, is the typical way to spell and say it for Polish names, with other areas using different spellings and sometimes different pronunciations. This style of name is also found among Ashkenazi Jewish communities who lived in Polish-speaking areas. Jewish names are traditionally patronymic (e.g. “Michael ben David”, literally “Michael son of David”), but Austria, Russia, and the Holy Roman Empire legally mandated their Jews to adopt family names along local lines in the late 17th and early 19th century. Because of this, many Ashkenazi Jews have last names ending in -ski. His first name, Michael, does not help us at all. This is a common first name for both Jews and Catholics, Catholicism being the dominant religious creed among Polish people. We must dig deeper.

Keep reading

FOOD

Substackers featured in this edition

Art & Photography:

,

,

,

Video & Audio:

Writing:

,

,

,

Recently launched

It’s been a big week for Substack’s new arrivals. First up: charli xcx joined Substack, sharing an essay about creativity, brat, and her album in collaboration with Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

Dolly Parton has joined Substack, where she’s been sharing behind-the-scenes videos about her life onstage and the process of writing her first book.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has launched Wiser Than Me on Substack, a companion to the Wiser Than Me podcast. “Think: exclusive BTS content and bonus snippets, a place to connect with other listeners, and a few notes from me. Stick around, wise up!”

Actor, author, and activist Misha Collins and his partner, Emily Farallon , have launched

, “a community of people who want to explore important questions, figure out how to do some good in the world, and laugh along the way.”

Inspired by the writers and creators featured in the Weekender? Starting your own Substack is just a few clicks away: Start a Substack

The Weekender is a weekly roundup of writing, ideas, art, audio, and video from the world of Substack. Posts are recommended by staff and readers, and curated and edited by Alex Posey out of Substack’s headquarters in San Francisco.

Got a Substack post to recommend? Tell us about it in the comments.