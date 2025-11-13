The Substack Post

Substack on Film: Hanif Kureishi

Writer and filmmaker Hanif Kureishi on how he collaborates with his son Carlo
Hanif Kureishi's avatar
Nov 13, 2025

For this episode of Substack on Film: London, we met with writer and filmmaker

Hanif Kureishi
and his son Carlo. The pair are quite busy these days, so we fit the shoot into about 45 minutes over coffee at one of their local haunts: a wine bar and café run by an amiable Frenchman with a distaste for natural wine.

We chatted with the father and son about Hanif’s medical condition, their writing process, and how their relationship has evolved through working together. They let us peek behind the curtain, so to speak, and gave us a look at what it’s like to collaborate with your kin. Comedy is part of what keeps them going (sometimes at Carlo’s expense).

You can read the essay mentioned in the film on their Substack,

THE KUREISHI CHRONICLES
. We’ll be back next week with the final installment of Substack on Film: London.

