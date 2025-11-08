The Substack Post

The Substack Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Xian's avatar
Xian
3h

Steve Jobs once said, “Ultimately, it comes down to taste.” In a 1995 interview, he explained that taste is cultivated by exposing yourself to the best things humans have created and then weaving those elements into your own work. I have to say, Substack has very good taste.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lynne Ericksson's avatar
Lynne Ericksson
1h

Check out YOU MISSED IT! A very insightful movie review site by Steve Krueger where he highlights older sometimes unknown films.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture