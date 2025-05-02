The Substack Post

The Substack Post

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
60
51

Substack on Film: Viv Chen

The fashion writer talks San Francisco style
randa's avatar
Viv Chen's avatar
randa
and
Viv Chen
May 02, 2025
60
51
Share
Transcript

Viv Chen
has built a thriving fashion community in a city not known for its sartorial sensibilities: San Francisco. Her Substack,
The Molehill
, explores style through a distinctly local lens: What does your Berkeley Bowl grocery run outfit reveal about you? Which sweater works best when you’re waiting for a Hella Wet Levain loaf from Acme on a deceptively sunny-but-breezy day? We joined Viv aboard a classic cable car to bum around the city and discuss people-watching, fashion’s socio-political dimensions, and her readers’ hyper-niche fashion questions.

This film is the latest in our Substack on Film series, directed and shot by

Nathan Zack
in 16mm. Check out previous editions, featuring Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, Jasmine Sun, and Violet Witchel. And stay tuned for more Substack on Film in the coming weeks.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture