Substack on Film: Violet Witchel

A visit to the viral chef’s kitchen
randa
and
Violet Witchel
Apr 17, 2025
30
35
Violet Witchel loves to cook. She may be best known for her “dense bean salads” (known as DBS by true fans), but her repertoire extends beyond the humble bean—and she has a degree from the Culinary Institute of America to prove it. She invited us into her home in San Francisco to rifle through her extensive cookbook collection, check out her grandfather’s oil paintings, and enjoy a little backyard snack.

This film is part of a series directed and shot by

Nathan Zack
in 16mm in the Bay Area. You can also watch the first edition with Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen and the second with Jasmine Sun. Stay tuned for more Substack on Film in the coming weeks.

