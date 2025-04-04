Playback speed
Substack on Film: Jasmine Sun

A portrait of the writer building a literary community in San Francisco
randa
and
Jasmine Sun
Apr 04, 2025
Transcript

For our second installment of Substack on Film, we caught up with writer Jasmine Sun just before she convened “every Bay Area writer/editor/magazine-maker” she knew at a party designed to bring San Francisco’s disparate literary scenes together. She hosted it with Clara Collier at The Interval, a bar and museum nestled in Fort Mason that's a favorite gathering spot for people who like to read with a cocktail in hand. The film captures Jasmine in her element: soaking in the natural beauty of San Francisco, catching up with a longtime friend, and working the room at the event with the same curiosity that animates all of her writing.

This film is part of a series directed and shot by Nathan Zack on 16mm in the Bay Area. You can also check out the first edition with Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen. And stay tuned—we’ll be sharing more of the Substack on Film series in the coming weeks.

Jasmine Sun
randa
