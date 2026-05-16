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Xian's avatar
Xian
2d

Really like the SKU stories from Target and Costco and definitely want to dig deeper into them. Fewer SKUs is often strategically good because focus matters more than breadth. However, maybe it is just my personal feeling, but no matter what, you still eventually end up going to places like Walmart or Target to grab the specific items you need and you spend more money than you planned.

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Anne Alexander's avatar
Anne Alexander
2dEdited

You had me at “intellectual thirst trap.”

🤓

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