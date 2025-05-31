The Substack Post

The Substack Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Tare's avatar
Patricia Tare
2d

I would love more of articles from writers like Chris Schwaar. Lovely write up. She squeezes my hand and I squeezed mine back. 👏👏 Beautiful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gladio Ad Calamum's avatar
Gladio Ad Calamum
2d

Enjoy the time and keep holding her hand. My grandmother passed away almost 30 years ago. I still miss her.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture