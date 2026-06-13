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Alexandra Nassif's avatar
Alexandra Nassif
4d

thank you for featuring phone a friend, @Danya Issawi! this anonymous money interview — and the woman behind it — is one of my favorites yet. glad more people will get to see it. here's to more women talking about (and getting) money!!

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@OKayFreedom's avatar
@OKayFreedom
4d

Wait a minute... I thought it was leave the gun take the cannoli? ❤️ 😍

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