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Jack Cullen's avatar
Jack Cullen
2d

"have yet to come across a tranquil silence that I didn’t feel duty-bound to fill" ... That's not high maintenance, that's just hugely annoying.

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CC's avatar
CC
2d

That you wrote about it in Substack, and your hostess might read it, supports the persona non grata status.

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