Here’s what you can expect, with more details to be revealed this week.

Thursday, March 13

11:00 a.m. GMT / 7:00 a.m. ET

How to host this spring and summer, with Laura Jackson and Rosie Kellett

12:00 p.m. GMT / 8:00 a.m. ET

Live from a French kitchen, with Simon Auscher

Join Simon Auscher in Nice as he cooks an early-spring risotto, sharing the skills and know-how that have made him one of the hottest chefs around.

3:00 p.m. GMT / 11:00 a.m. ET

Fresh from the field, with Finn Harries and Julius Roberts

4.00 p.m. GMT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Anna Jones and Carla Lalli Music, in conversation

5:00 p.m. GMT / 1:00 p.m. ET

The joy of greens, with Melissa Hemsley and Hetty Lui McKinnon

6:00 p.m. GMT / 2:00 p.m. ET

From kitchen to cookbook, with Dorie Greenspan and Clare de Boer

7:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. ET

What French women really eat, with Manon Lagrève and Chloé Crane-Leroux

8:00 p.m. GMT / 4:00 p.m. ET

The work of food, with Jenny Rosenstrach and Christina Chaey

Join Jenny Rosenstrach and Christina Chaey for an honest conversation about building a freelance career in food, what really makes up that work, and their career histories—as well as their most popular recipes and kitchen strategies.

9:00 p.m. GMT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Cook-along with Samah Dada

Join TV host and cookbook author Samah Dada , known for her delicious vegan treats, as she shares her know-how. Make sure to subscribe to her Substack for all the details of her upcoming Grubstack Live session.

9:30 p.m. GMT / 5:30 p.m. ET

Chicken quesadillas with Chef Zealand

Join food creator Chef Zealand , famous for teaching his followers how to cook comfort food, as he hosts a cook-along of his legendary chicken quesadillas.

Friday, March 14

12:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. ET

War and food, with Felicity Spector and Tim Mak

1:00 p.m. GMT / 9:00 a.m. ET

A speedy lunch cook-along, with Rachel Khoo

Craving delicious homemade food but short on time? Join international food writer and broadcaster Rachel Khoo as she creates two delicious dishes in just 30 minutes—with a bonus recipe if time permits. Rachel will share her favorite shortcuts while celebrating the little pleasures that transform everyday meals into moments of joy.

2:00 p.m. GMT / 10:00 a.m. ET

Bake a classic Victoria sponge, with Remi Idowu

Cook along with Remi Idowu as she shares helpful tips for the fluffiest cake and reveals how to pick the best ingredients.

3:00 p.m. GMT / 11:00 a.m. ET

Taste a Spanish market haul, with Nicola Lamb and Milli Taylor

Join chefs and cookbook authors Nicola Lamb and Milli Taylor as they pick the best produce from the stalls of Sán Sebastian, for an exploration of Mediterranean flavors (and the best things to buy and bring home from your holidays).

4:00 p.m. GMT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Tex-Mex masterclass, with Tim Laielli

Join Tim Laielli live from Austin as he crafts a dish packed with bold, sizzling flavors straight from the heart of Texas.

4:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

A spring supper, with Skye McAlpine

Join Skye McAlpine to create a light spring dinner—cook together in real time and enjoy a meal to remember. Skye will share the ingredients on her Substack in advance, so make sure to subscribe.

5:00 p.m. GMT / 1:00 p.m. ET

The science of delicious, with Nik Sharma and Dan Souza

Join chefs Nik Sharma and Dan Souza as they reveal the secrets of recipe development.

5:30 p.m. GMT / 1:30 p.m. ET

Caroline Chambers and Deb Perelman in conversation

6:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET

3 high-protein meals to prep, and overcoming meal prep roadblocks, with Jenn Lueke

Join Jenn Lueke as she preps Key Lime Chia Pudding, Sheet Pan Chicken Thighs with Cherry Tomatoes, Chickpeas, and Pesto, and High-Protein Creamy Tomato Soup. She’ll also be answering FAQs related to meal prep and take questions from live viewers.

Saturday, March 15

10:30 a.m. GMT / 6:30 a.m. ET

Ben Lippett and Tomos Parry in conversation

Hear from Ben Lippett , chef and recipe developer, and Tomos Parry , chef and founder of the London restaurants Brat, Mountain, and Brat x Climpson’s Arch. Make sure to subscribe to their Substacks to learn more.

11.30 a.m GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

Kitchen hangs, with Rosie Birkett and Jeremy Lee

Join food writer Rosie Birkett behind the scenes in the kitchen with chef jeremylee to talk prepping for a pop-up service, writing menus, and much more.

12:00 p.m. GMT / 8:00 a.m. ET

The art of solo dining, with Emma Gannon and Eleanor Wilkinson

3:00 p.m. GMT / 11:00 a.m. ET

José Andrés and Ruth Rogers in conversation

Join chef, restauranteur, and founder of World Central Kitchen José Andrés in conversation with chef and restauranteur Ruth Rogers.

4:00 p.m. GMT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Chefs in conversation, with Yotam Ottolenghi and David Lebovitz

Join Yotam Ottolenghi and David Lebovitz in conversation about their lives in the food world, cooking and baking, and their favorite brunch recipes.

7:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Ruth Reichl and Bill Buford in conversation

Hear from two of the foremost figures in food writing, Ruth Reichl and Bill Buford . Make sure to subscribe to Ruth’s Substack to find out all the details of their upcoming Grubstack Live session.

8:30 p.m. GMT / 4:30 p.m. ET

Cook-along with Gaby Dalkin

Join Gaby Dalkin , the founder of What’s Gaby Cooking, Dalkin&Co, Little Mouths, Big Palates, and Gaby’s, from her California kitchen to create one of her favorite family-friendly recipes.

And more…

We put out the call to the foodies of Substack to create their own Grubstack events, and they answered it beautifully. Join Sally McKenna to discuss “The Shifting Food Ecosystem” (Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET), Nicki Sizemore’s “Knife Skills Live Class” (Thursday, 11:00 a.m. ET), Victoria Granof’s lethal how-to guide “Delicious Poisons: A History, with Recipes” (Saturday, 2:00 p.m. ET), and Kate McDermott’s “It’s Pi (π) Day: Let’s Make Dough”—which, of course, starts at 3:14 PM PT (Friday, 6:14 p.m. ET)—to mention just some of the events that are taking place this week. Visit the Food & Drink tab via your homepage or the Substack app to discover more.

