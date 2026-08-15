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Carly's avatar
Carly
2dEdited

The examples of "baseline skills" aren't good or relevant examples. Someone deploying a chatgpt command today to create a video of the same quality that would have taken an hour for a trained, professional video editor four years ago is not demonstrating a higher level of baseline skill. If not for chatgpt, that person wouldn't be able to create the same quality of video without the same practice and learning as the professional.

With cooking, just because someone makes something that _looks_ professional and posts it to their IG doesn't mean that they could recreate it consistently or that it even _tastes_ good. They also don't necessarily disclose how many attempts they made before they succeeded at the final product.

Now elite sports competition, those are higher level baselines, but not because humans are more athletic than they used to be, it's because on top of the same amount of training they do, they also have access to higher quality equipment and facilities, improved knowledge of nutritional science, better pre- and post-workout recovery methods. Elite swimmers started breaking decades-old records because new swimsuit fabric technology allowed them to achieve greater hydrodynamic efficiency with the same strokes and skill, it didn't just allow a person who never trained or competed to dive in and start breaking records.

Reading is also a baseline skill that seems to be getting worse, not better, with the advent and availability of intellectually assistive technology. Sure, you can ask chatgpt to generate a summary of pride and prejudice in lieu of reading it, which you could then memorize, but that doesn't improve your baseline skill of the ability to read, it makes it worse because the only way to get better at reading is to READ.

But maybe the title is intended as ironic rage bait and I've wasted 15 minutes of my time conveying some ways that baseline skills are not elevated from what they used to be.

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AList's avatar
AList
2d

For example:

Spelling

Manners

Using turn indicators

Putting the shopping carts away

Not littering

Wiping down the gym gear you just used

Returning your tray

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