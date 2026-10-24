The Substack Post

The Substack Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ramsi's avatar
Ramsi
4d

I have encounter such people.

Nothing wrong with that. Either you fail to handle tough situation or you learn and grow.

Reply
Share
Patrick P's avatar
Patrick P
4d

Go Blue Poem

Voting is a citizens Constitutional right

It's your patriotic duty to join the fight

A president doesn't have the right to meddle or interfere

If he was doing a good job, he would have nothing to fear

The Republican party only cares about their billionaire donors

They treat us common citizens as if we were all stoners

President Trump enriches himself and we pay the bill

He fears our vote will remove him from Capitol Hill

Elon Musk has spent hundreds of millions on this election

He has exploited America out of billions and needs protection

Trump and Musk are building an oligarchy in America

This is why they betray our Allies and cozy up to Russia

Putin is a brutal dictator and barbarian

Only Trump would call him a humanitarian

Putin wages war on America by supporting Iran

Trump's family is profiting from the war as only Trump can

Putin is a war criminal by indiscriminately killing civilians

He kidnapps children and destroys religious pavilions

He is losing the war and needed sanctions lifted

Trump's deal gives Putin billions and the lifted sanctions gifted

America is glad Stephen Hubbard was released by Russia

The price Trump paid benefits him but not America

Trump and Musk cut off Ukraine's access to Starlink

They help Putin and betray Ukraine makes one think

There is so much at stake in this midterm election

Democracy needs your help by making the right selection

Republicans have betrayed us for an oligarchy system

They want absolute power and fear a free election

Early Voting has begun in many States

Democracy is more valuable than Trump's rebates

Anger & frustration are not good reasons to give up your vote

The billionaires have a knife to democracy's throat

Our costs of raising a family keep rising

Our economy is in peril is not surprising

Reply
Share
7 replies
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture