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Xian's avatar
Xian
21h

Kids have taught us so much.

Screen time is very limited in our home, so our 7-year-old and 10-year-old have to find other ways to entertain themselves besides watching YouTube.

Over time, I started noticing something interesting. Human attention is limited, yet it is one of our most valuable resources.

When screens are no longer the default, kids naturally start paying attention to different things. They notice a dead spider surrounded by ants. They compare a big leaf with a tiny one. They spend time drawing, making up games, and simply playing.

It reminds me that where we place our attention shapes what we see in the world.

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Dr. Derek B. Miller's avatar
Dr. Derek B. Miller
21h

There's an entire universe of interpretative sciences where measurement is irrelevant. This statement is simply false. The interpretive sciences are indispensable because human beings do not merely behave; they act within worlds of significance, where words, gestures, obligations, fears, loyalties, rituals, silences, threats, promises, and institutions draw their force from the meanings people assign to them and live through them. To understand social life one must understand the systems of meaning that make conduct intelligible from within it. Measurement is not the relevant concern at that level of analysis, though it may become a welcome contribution once a broader and better-formed set of questions has been established. Think about and learn from Weber, Boas, Malinowski, Evans-Pritchard, Geertz, Douglas, Hymes, Taylor, Carbaugh, Bozeman … on and on and on.

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