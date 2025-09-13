This week, we’re dancing around the mailbox, visiting Mars, and giving our “complete, rapturous attention to a sneeze.”

DANCE

Do the postcard

Ash Carter’s post celebrating Remy Charlip begins with one of the author and choreographer’s stranger creations: postcard dance instructions.

in

In the fall of 1971, Nancy Lewis of the New York dance collective Grand Union received a postcard via airmail from her friend the choreographer and children’s author Remy Charlip. On one side was the 1926 André Kertész photograph Satiric Dancer, a picture of a buxom cabaret performer lounging suggestively on a couch. On the other side was a message. “This is the first position of the dance,” it read. “If you want more, call me collect in Paris and I’ll send you the rest of it.” Previously, Lewis had asked Charlip, who was living in Paris, to choreograph a piece for her first solo show. “I said yes and fell back asleep,” Charlip recalled. Sometime later, while traveling in Rotterdam, he ran into a mutual friend who also had a piece in Lewis’s program. “Then I remembered.” Here he was, 3,600 miles away with only two weeks to go, and the husband and wife who managed the Hell’s Kitchen theater where Lewis would be performing were not about to fly him over—an unfavorable position for a choreographer. Even in the avant-garde, you were expected to show up. Fortunately, to use a phrase from Charlip’s beloved children’s book of that title, he could draw. After getting the go-ahead from Lewis to finish the dance, Charlip stayed up late into the night, diagramming a three-page letter that he sent in haste to her New York address. Following in the slipstream of his friend Ray Johnson’s mail art, “Instructions from Paris” arrived just in time for Lewis to include it in her show, Just Dancing, which opened on December 14, 1971, to favorable reviews. Subsequent “Air Mail Dances” were dispatched to other dancers, with increasing postage, as far as South America (“Instructions to Caracas”) and Australia (“The Woolloomoolloo Cuddle”). Charlip distinguished these, which he sent to friends, from formal commissions, which he called “Mail Order Dances.” The Air Mail Dance was created to solve a problem that now seems quaint, with new dances pinging around the world on TikTok millions of times per day at the speed of light. As an innovation, it is obsolete. But considered as artworks, the Air Mail Dances are alive with their maker’s irreverent trickster energy. Charlip obeyed no known system of dance notation and showed little interest in codifying a new one. Position six of “Instructions from Paris” shows a woman holding a fish and a basket of flowers, another image taken from a French postcard. “Skip the basket, flowers & fish,” Charlip wrote. “Just do the position.” The turns, which he left up to the performer, were annotated “(God Only Knows).”

OREGON COAST

SCIENCE

Space rocks

This week, NASA announced that the Perseverance rover had found rocks that represent “the clearest sign of life that we’ve ever found on Mars.” Erik Hoel considers the implications of signs of life on a “dead planet.”

in

I don’t think most understand what it means if Mars turns out to have once had life. It is not just the discovery that alien organisms existed back then. It’s much more than that. One of the most determining facts in all of history may become that Mars is a dead planet. Now, that alone is not news. Even as a child I knew Mars was a dead world, because that’s how the red planet is portrayed culturally, like in The Martian Tales, authored by Edgar Rice Burroughs (writer of the original Tarzan). Those pulpy novels sucked me in as a preteen with their verbosity, old-world elegance, romance, and copious amounts of ultra-violence. The New York Times once described The Martian Tales as a “Quaint Martian Odyssey,” perhaps because the book covers had a tendency to look like this: But in all the adventures of the Earth man John Carter, teleported to Mars by mysterious forces, and his love the honorable Princess Dejah Thoris of Helium, and his ferocious-but-cuddly alien warhound, Woola, the actual main character of the series was Mars itself. A dying world, a planet dusty with millennia, known as “Barsoom” by its inhabitants, Mars had once been lush with life, but by the time the books take place its remains form a brutalist landscape, dominated by ancient feats of geo-engineering like the planet-spanning canals bringing in the scant water, and the creaking mechanical “atmosphere plants” that create the thin breathable air. The dying world of Barsoom captured not just my imagination, but the imagination of kids everywhere. Including Carl Sagan. In his Cosmos episode about Mars, “Blues for a Red Planet,” Sagan says that when he was young he would stand out at night with arms raised, imploring the red planet to mysteriously take him in, as it had John Carter. Mars being a dead world, just as Burroughs imagined the background environs of Barsoom to be (but without the inhabitants of big green men), matters a great deal. Because if Mars once harbored life, the record of that life would remain, unblemished and untouched, in far better condition than here. Making Mars basically a planetary museum for the origins of life, preserved in time.

PAINTING

MUSIC

“For them, background music wasn’t an insult”

Stephan Kunze on a particular strain of ’80s Japanese ambient music, designed to bring “serenity and stillness in everyday life.”

in

Like everyone else, I really got into Japanese ambient in the second half of the 2010s. At the time, decades-old records by almost forgotten minimalist composers such as Hiroshi Yoshimura and Midori Takada were blowing up through the YouTube algorithm. In 2019, the brilliant Light In The Attic compilation Kankyō Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990 came out. Expertly curated by the composer and producer Spencer Doran of the U.S. electronic music group Visible Cloaks, it’s a great overview of this field. Environment(al) music, or kankyō ongaku, was a subgenre of ambient designed to create moments of serenity and stillness in everyday life—an antidote to the general acceleration of the hypercapitalist 1980s, which brought immense changes to Japanese society. These composers and sound designers developed their ideas from their love of Brian Eno’s ambient and Erik Satie’s furniture music, but they approached their concept with the rigid ethos of Japanese craftsmanship. A lot of their music was commissioned for lifestyle stores, art museums, even a building company’s model houses. For them, background music wasn’t an insult. It was exactly what they were trying to master—still, most of their works were much more sophisticated than Western muzak.

PAINTING

Painting by Jeanine Brito, shared by Begum Karan

MEDITATION

“Meditation is easy!”

These strange meditation prompts almost sound like jokes. But also like they might . . . work?

in

1. Meditation is easy! Just patiently relax the invisible eyeball with infinite pupils in the center of your brain until is-ness softens. 2. Hum until your whole head is buzzing, then relax and let the tingles settle at the bottom of your feet like you are a snow globe. 3. Many animals use hair to detect extremely subtle vibrations. You are one such animal. Feel into your follicles, from your legs to your ears. From changes in the air to the thump of your own heart, sensation ripples across them constantly. 4. Give your complete, rapturous attention to a sneeze. Get completely out of the way of it, do not help it along. Let the exquisite build and climax progress on its own. Have fun tracking the exact moment it’s over and relaxing into the emptiness it leaves (for a harder challenge, do this with stubbing your toe). 5. You are a puddle, music is rain. 6. Watch a video that makes you cringe, but do not cringe. Don’t contract any of your muscles as you watch it. Pay careful attention to what arises when your reaction is not expressed as contraction. Just ride the waves of energy it produces until they crash. 7. When your focus slips and you find yourself returning to the object of your focus, say thank you. Generate and send gratitude toward whatever element of yourself did that, because it was probably hard work and some appreciation will go a long way toward making it happen again. 8. Note the line between imagining feeling really good and feeling really good and then dissolve it with soft awareness. 9. Mouth to mouth resuscitate yourself. Imagine your body as cold, your heart as still, your lungs as empty. Breathe life back into your body. Feel each system reboot, each nerve bundle light back up. Express gratitude to your savior. 10. Imagine an apple, rapidly rotating as it is lowered into milk, the force of its movement sends sheets and tendrils of liquid hurling in every direction. Your heart churns and burns, that’s ok. Listen to a dynamic song and let the energy of it fling love in every direction. 11. Literally ground. Lay face down on it. Feel its solidity. Let your tension leak into it. Ease up on the distinction between you and it. 12. “This vastness of awareness is still an object in awareness”. 13. Next time you see your buddy, smile and say ‘my buddy :) :) :)’ to them, slowly and effusively. Notice what happens in your chest when you say it, and how it changes as they hear it. Play around with emphasis on certain syllables, for example ‘my buddyyyyyyyy :)’.

