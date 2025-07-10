The Substack Post

The Substack Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenovia 🕸️'s avatar
Jenovia 🕸️
2d

I’m not mad at these tennis updates! 😍🎾

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wesley Mahan's avatar
Wesley Mahan
2dEdited

I was an American evangelical "missionary to the UK" in the mid-1970s.

Just after marrying my British wife, we spent the weekend at Wimbledon in the early 1980s, with a generic grounds pass, so we were just wandering around between courts, without actually seeing any tennis.

EXCEPT when McEnroe threw a tantrum on court, and a pissed Ivan Lendl hit a ball out of Center Court, and it landed on top of my camera case. This is 100% true. People around me couldn't believe it!! (Update: I became an atheist at the age of 62, because the evidence was overwhelming!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture