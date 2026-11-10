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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
18hEdited

“The media tells us stories about ourselves and gives us a platform for cooperation. When it’s working well, it helps us build trust and understanding with each other so that we thrive not just as individuals but as people.“

Great sentiment. Shame that corporate media does the opposite. We need more real journalists like Hamish. Glad substack exists to share authentic stories. However, many of the msm hacks have migrated here with their toxicity - for example Jennifer Welch laughing at Charlie Kirk’s death and Scott Galloway calling for Elon Musk to be executed.

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Daniel M Cover's avatar
Daniel M Cover
18h

Until US journalist admit and apologize for their role in the Russia collusion nonsense, they will never be taken seriously by half the country

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