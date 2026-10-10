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Dritan Nikolla's avatar
Dritan Nikolla
Oct 10

It is said that at rock bottom the only way is up, but is it though? There is another where one could plod along the bottom, discovering different and varied flavours of horror for eternity.

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Oluwaseyifunmi's avatar
Oluwaseyifunmi
Oct 10

Or you discover you have a hidden love for mining engineering

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