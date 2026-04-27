“When people are silent and let you talk, it’s inherently humiliating”

Jacqueline Novak let us into her world immediately. The comedian may have her own Netflix special, but she was still disarmingly candid. When we told her we’d arrived and were looking for parking, she responded:

Alas, we missed the crying. Jacqueline led us around her building to a patio cluttered with furniture, tools, and a stray remote control, saying she had intentionally left the place as-is, and that maybe she could clean up for us on camera—a bid for realism and vulnerability that felt especially refreshing in Hollywood. She proceeded to give us a tour of every inch of the patio, which wound up being a tour of her mind too.

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Tune in next week for the final installment of Someone on Film, Los Angeles.