In this week’s Weekender:

POETRY

Attention and boredom

Isaac Kolding’s guide to appreciating poetry also functions as a guide to appreciating life.

—

in

1. Three Ways of Looking at the Grand Canyon Imagine that you are being chased by a cougar across the rim of the Grand Canyon. You would be surrounded by breathtaking beauty, but you wouldn’t even notice it. Now imagine that you are Mr. Moneybags, a rapacious mining executive. Standing on the rim of the Grand Canyon, your eyes would seek out streaks of blue and green on the rock faces: telltale signs of copper. You would see the Canyon not as an object of beauty or contemplation but as something that could be used. Now imagine that you are a tourist standing comfortably at the edge of the Grand Canyon. You’ve looked at plenty of landscape paintings and photographs, and you’ve been influenced by conservationist writing and thought that teaches us to see nature as beautiful, fragile, and deserving of great respect. The more you know about the Canyon and its ecosystem, the more you might be able to see its nuances and delicate details. As an informed, appreciative observer, you might look at the Canyon patiently, for a long time, with a sense of awe. The point is: to perceive beauty, you have to pay attention in a particular way, even if the thing you’re looking at is pretty much indisputably beautiful. Sometimes you can’t help but to be struck by beauty. Other times, you must learn how to pay a certain kind of attention to discover it. Many things can teach us how to pay attention. As babies, we watch our parents’ eyes to see what they are looking at. Art critics teach us how to pay attention to brushstrokes, color choice, composition, and symbolism in paintings. And the smartphone teaches us to pay a certain kind of attention, too. The question of how to pay attention is a question with very high stakes, for what we pay attention to is all we really have. 2. Poetry Is Boring We might regard a person who is completely indifferent to the Grand Canyon as abnormal and perhaps even deficient. We might consider with pity and perhaps even disgust an iPad kid who cannot tear himself away from the addictive screen to behold the glory of the world. But most people don’t feel the same sense of pity and disgust toward people who don’t like poetry. Many people are happy and unashamed to say that they simply don’t like poetry. Nearly every student I have ever spoken to about poetry has told me this. I think that’s OK, actually. Not everyone has to like poetry. I think there are many ways to live a wonderful, intellectually rich life without ever having enjoyed poetry. But this essay is written for a certain kind of reader: a person who loves fiction and song but who could never quite get into poetry, and who has a niggling feeling that they are missing out. The beauty of poetry, like the beauty of the Grand Canyon, requires that you pay a certain kind of attention. But while the beauty of the Grand Canyon is very easy for most people to perceive, the beauty of poetry (like that of modern painting or art music) is not always so obvious. The first problem with poetry is that it can be boring. But boringness, like beauty, is often more about how you perceive an object rather than an intrinsic quality of that object. Who has not, when in the proper mood, perhaps as a child (or on mind-altering substances), sat and been fascinated by the structure of veins in a leaf or the color of a blade of grass? Is a leaf or a blade of grass intrinsically interesting? No. Most of the time, I don’t find leaves or blades of grass very interesting. But when thought about the right way, a blade of grass can be an object of extraordinary wonder. It can, as it turns out, be very fun to look at a leaf for, like, ten minutes.

Keep reading

PLAYING CARD

MUSIC

A new song

This week, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco shared a beautiful acoustic version of the title track off his new album.

1× 0:00 -3:04

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

—

This is a home phone recording of a song called “Twilight Override,” which is also the name of the album coming out on Friday. I’ll save the lovely album arrangement as a surprise when you get to hear the record. Something I find sweet about this song is the lyric about having a cast. Growing up, I was jealous of kids who broke an arm, because everyone would sign their cast. It’s interesting to me that the first thing that popped into my head after I wrote the line “I need to find a new past” was one where I was injured. That felt like a true insight into what sort of weird, sad kid that I kind of still am. Not despairing, just a little injured in a way you can’t see without a cast.

Keep reading

DATING

On the market

Emily Fishman illustrates her way through the discomfort of openly seeking a boyfriend.

—

in

Keep reading

PERSONAL HISTORY

Old friends

Deirdre Lewis on the strange dance between grief and connection.

—

in

An old friend contacted me from out of the blue to tell me she had something she wanted to talk about. She said she was going to be in LA for a couple of days, would I be able to meet her. I read the message twice and sat there. I was pretty sure I knew what she wanted to tell me. I had heard that her ex-husband Ray had killed himself. He was a well-known artist, so word was out. But I hadn’t seen her in 25 years, I hadn’t even met her husband before he was an ex. We hadn’t talked on the phone or texted, I didn’t know her family or her kids. Why was she contacting me? So I emailed her back, Yes, when? Leah Geller. We had met through a mutual friend, Nick, and hadn’t hung out much, but we connected. That’s how it is sometimes. You ask yourself why am I close to this person, and the only answer that makes sense is: you just are. If you want to know the truth, I think every person I am closest to in my life is like that. I met her at a diner near the airport the day after she arrived, an old ’60s-style place with plastic wood paneling and a couple squares of red jello in a rotating glass display. She was in a booth, and I stared for a minute to make sure it was her; both the menu and her glasses were comically large, but she was serious and focused. “Lee?” She looked up, and her face opened. She slid out of the booth and walked towards me, her arms out. We hugged, and she said, Oh my god, over and over. Her Philly accent always made me happy. It’s the kind of voice that only makes sense when you’re calling someone a fucking idiot from across the street. “How’re you doing,” I said. She didn’t say anything but just looked at me, nodding behind her enormous glasses. I don’t know what I expected her to look like, but not relaxed. Yet here she was, and with just a little—I don’t know—shrug. She told me she was getting through it. “You look beautiful,” I said. “I do?” She had never been aware of her face, even when it was 22-year-old perfect. She never wore make-up, always glowed rose through her skin. It was still the same. Like an old-time movie star. “Yeah,” I said. We both slid in, opposite each other. “It’s so nice here,” she said. That made me laugh. “Lee, we’re next to the airport. At a diner. You haven’t even seen anything yet.” “I just meant the sky and the palm trees.” “Those are two things I never notice,” I said. “You should,” she said. I don’t know why I said that. I noticed both of those things every day, was constantly taking photos of the crazy blue and the ridiculous Dr. Seuss trees, but I was trying to behave like a person who could receive disturbing news and remain calm and helpful. “Are you okay?” she asked. I paused for a little too long and tears rose up, “Oh my god,” I said, “Jesus.” I sniffed. She reached for my hand and we sat that way for a minute. I started laughing, “I’m. . .wow. . .I’m not supposed to be the one. . .” I sniffed again. “I hate that question,” I said. She laughed too. “It’s the only question.”

Keep reading

CULINARY HISTORY

SCIENCE

The friendly gene

Kevin Kelly considers a surprising theory: that humans didn’t just domesticate other species—we domesticated ourselves, selecting for cooperation over aggression in our own evolutionary story.

—

in

We aren’t the only species on this planet that have domesticated another species. There is one kind of ancient ant that herds and cares for insect aphids in order to milk them of honeydew sugar. But we are the only species to have domesticated more than one species. Over time humans have domesticated dogs, cats, cows, horses, chickens, ducks, sheep, goats, camels, pigs, guinea pigs, and rabbits, among many others. We have modified their genes with selective breeding so that their behavior aligns with ours. For example, we have tweaked the genetic makeup of a wild dog so that it wants to guard our sheep. And we have designed wild cattle to allow us to milk it in exchange for food. In each case of domestication we alter genetics by clever breeding over time, using our minds to detect and select traits. In a very real sense, the tame dog and milk cow were invented by humans, and were among the earliest human inventions. Along each step of the process our ancestors imagined a better version of what they had, and then made a better version happen. Domestication is, for the most part, an act of imagination. One of the chief characteristics of domesticated animals is their reduced aggression compared to wild types. Tame dogs, cats, cattle, and goats are much more tolerant of others and more social than their feral versions. This acquired tameness is why we can work closely with them. In addition, domestication brings morphological changes to the skulls of adults—they resemble the young more, with larger, wider eyes, smaller teeth, flatter, rounder faces, and more slender bones. Tame dogs look like wolf puppies, and domesticated cats more like lion kittens. This retention of juvenile traits into adulthood is called neoteny and is considered a hallmark of domestication. The reduction of certain types of aggression is also a form of neoteny. The behavior of domesticated animals is similar to that of juvenile animals: more trusting of strangers, less hostile aggression over threats, less violent in-group fighting. In the 1950s, the Russian geneticist Dmitry Belyaev started breeding wild silver foxes in captivity, selecting the friendliest of each generation to breed into the next. Each generation of less aggressive foxes displayed more puppy-like features: rounder, flatter heads, wider eyes, floppy ears. Within 20 generations he had bred domesticated foxes. Later analysis of their genomes in 2018 showed the presence of a set of genes shared with other domesticated animals, suggesting that there are “domestication” genes. Some scientists propose that dozens of interacting genes form a “domestication syndrome” that will alter features and behaviors in a consistent direction across many species at once. Although wolves were domesticated into dogs in several regions of the world around 15 to 40 thousand years ago, they were not the first animals to be domesticated. We were. Homo sapiens may have been the first species to select for these genes. When anthropologists compare the morphological features of modern humans to our immediate ancestors, like the Neanderthal and Denisovans, humans display neoteny. Humans resemble juvenile Neanderthal, with rounder, flatter faces, shorter jaws with smaller teeth, and slender bones. And in fact the differences between a modern human skull and a Neanderthal skull parallel those between a dog and its wild wolf ancestor. The gene BAZ1B influences a network of developmental genes, and is one of the gene networks found in the domesticated silver foxes. In a rare human genetic disorder, the gene BAZ1B is duplicated twice, resulting in a person with longer jaws and longer teeth, and social awkwardness. In another rare genetic disorder called Williams-Beuren syndrome, the same BAZ1B gene is not doubled, it is missing. This omission results in “elfin” features, rounder face, short chin, and extreme over-friendliness and trust of strangers—a type of extreme neoteny. A network of developmental genes controlled by BAZ1B are common in all modern humans but absent in Neanderthals, suggesting our own juvenile-like domestication has been genetically selected. What’s distinctive about humans is that Homo sapiens domesticated themselves. We are self-domesticated apes. Anthropologist Brian Hare characterizes recent human evolution (Late Pleistocene) as “Survival of the Friendliest,” arguing that in our self-domestication we favored prosociality—the tendency to be friendly, cooperative, and empathetic. We chose the most cooperative, the least aggressive, the less bullying types, and that trust in others resulted in greater prosperity, which in turn spread neoteny genes, and other domestication traits, into our populations.

Keep reading

POSTAGE STAMP

Substackers featured in this edition

Art & Photography:

,

,

,

Video & Audio:

Writing:

,

,

,

Recently launched

The face that launched a thousand Substack memes has joined the platform. Sarah Jessica Parker’s book imprint has introduced Yours, SJP Lit and will offer “in-depth content on SJP Lit titles, exclusive interviews with your favorite authors, cultural recommendations, and fun giveaways.”

i-D magazine has launched on Substack, with a lovely introduction from editor in chief

. Subscribers will get “a one-way ticket into the i-D hive mind (be careful), including exclusive columns by our team, live group chats, and premium shitposts straight from our own phones.”

Inspired by the writers and creators featured in the Weekender? Starting your own Substack is just a few clicks away: Start a Substack

The Weekender is a weekly roundup of writing, ideas, art, audio, and video from the world of Substack. Posts are recommended by staff and readers, and curated and edited by Alex Posey out of Substack’s headquarters in San Francisco.

Got a Substack post to recommend? Tell us about it in the comments.

*Editor’s note: We mistakenly attributed Charlotte Hamilton’s artwork to another Substacker. We’ve updated the post to correct the attribution.