Charlotte Hamilton's avatar
Charlotte Hamilton
1d

Thank you for sharing my artwork.

Walt Craig
1d

If poetry is boring why do we like songs that are often poems? The composer may not have intended to write a poem, but poetry is often the result. Like admiring the Grand Canyon I am often amazed at what I see in photos, especially old photos of events or people I do not know. I see people, activity, background, styles and other things that have nothing to do with subject. Then, when many people are in the picture, I will ask myself, where are they, what did they after the photo, snd myriad questions that are usually unanswerable and unknowable. Like the Canyon, old photos and songs, the mystery of poetry is what we see or hear that isn’t explicit but well worth discovering.

