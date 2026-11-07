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Phillip Picardi's avatar
Phillip Picardi
14h

Thank you for including me and honoring sweet Juniper! 🫶🏼

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Lario Upal's avatar
Lario Upal
14h

Phillip Picardi's line about everything we bury growing flowers stayed with me. In Filipino families, we tend that idea literally just after All Saints' Day, cleaning graves and laying flowers during Undas, when the dead are visited rather than left alone. Reading about Juniper curled on his lap as cancer took her, I thought about how grief, for us, is also a kind of tending, something you return to and keep alive.

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