This week, we’re reading other people’s mail, considering how the letter “s” tastes, and cherishing what we have when we have it.

LOVE

Nine beautiful, tender lives are laid to rest

Phillip Picardi’s cat, Juniper, has had a more exciting life than most humans, appearing in Architectural Digest, posing for a custom oil painting, casting a watchful eye over a marriage proposal and multi-year engagement, and moving cross-country. Now, after nearly 12 years together, Picardi must learn how to say goodbye.

—Phillip Picardi in Religiously Blonde

I read once that everything we bury can grow flowers. We just have to tend to the gardens of our grief. It is a phrase that started to ring through my ears the moment the veterinarian looked at my cat, Juniper, then looked at me with a frown draped on her face. Juniper loves flowers—peonies especially. Every time I received or made an arrangement, she would sit next to it, pawing and nibbling at the petals until the pollen made her sneeze. As I write this, Juniper is curled up on my lap, a faint but constant purr radiating from her tiny body. I say “tiny” because, over the past six weeks, my sweet girl has lost about 50% of her body weight. When I pause my typing to touch her, I can feel every detail of each bone on her spine. Her breath is shallow, and her face is palsied. But then, one morning—right after the furniture had been placed and the art had been hung on the walls—it looked as though she was dying. When I went to inspect her drooping eyelid, she saw me with sadness and walked, slowly, underneath the bed. “Not now,” I said, getting down on my hands and knees to follow her. “Please, not now.” As if there were ever going to be a time that I would want her to leave. But the truth is, I have never yearned for what’s familiar more than I have in these past few months. “Familiar” is the right word—“family” being in there somewhere, if you look hard enough. Nothing about change has ever daunted me: not a cross-country move, not a last-minute whim to go to Divinity School, not even a breakup of nine years. I have always found, easily accessible inside of myself, what it takes to turn the page. What’s another adventure? [. . .] She hails from Brooklyn, where my ex and I first adopted her, but then she moved with us to Manhattan Beach, where she enjoyed an uninterrupted, panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean. There, she was a neighborhood favorite—she perched atop the street-view windowsill and said hello to passersby, placing her paws atop the fingers they pressed up to the glass. When everything fell apart, she moved with me to MacArthur Park—the place that inspired the Donna Summer song. There, she met a whole Pride Parade of uncles, all of whom took their turns jovially testing her patience. She loved to shadow box with them—and when the nights got rowdy, she surveilled from her place up on high, looking both amused and annoyed. When work once again beckoned me to change, Juniper got her taste of South Florida living—on a golf course, no less. I never would have thought I was bringing my cat to God’s waiting room. But cancer came for my baby suddenly and without warning. This morning, I took her outside to feel the sunshine and she walked, lopsided and at a slope, back towards the door to be let inside. What can I do but oblige the wishes of the dying?

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OLD FRIENDS

SELF-HELP

Can an offline life give you a God complex?

Stef Dag couldn’t stop scrolling. Touring as a standup comedian, she found herself glued to her phone backstage, on planes, and even in front of UNESCO heritage sites. Now, she’s committed to writing 30 posts in 30 days as she embarks on a doomscroll-free month.

—stef dag in 30 days, 30 substacks

Today I sat on the M train reading a book of essays by Slavoj Zizek, which I admit is obnoxious. When the doors opened at Marcy Ave., a teenager approached and occupied the seat next to me. Before the train could even pull out of the station, he pulled out his phone and started playing Reels at full volume. I used to be like you, I thought. I pitied the poor bastard. Three days into my experiment, and I have already begun to embody the unseemly traits of someone who has just gotten into cold plunging, or vegans in 2007—really fucking annoying. For the remainder of the ride (because my chances of concentrating went down to -0) I tried to disassociate from the cataclysmic sounds of Worldstar fights and face-to-camera videos, by taking stock of the other riders. The girl across from me was relitigating a blue text bubble, while the guy next to her bobbed his head in comically large headphones while doing a crossword and watching a video on mute on the top right corner of his screen. I was quite literally the only person not on my phone, which gave me a God complex, obviously. Instinctively, I opened Instagram to make a story about this, then remembered it was blocked. On Day 1, I wrote about how my phone often feels like the elephant in the room, the Unspoken Other, but upon reflection, it’s actually more like Eve’s alluring apple, beckoning you with forbidden knowledge about the Middle East and your high school bully who just got certified as a life coach. At any given moment, I am all too aware of my proximity to my phone. In fact, I feel deeply uncomfortable when it’s not within reach, even if it’s only one room away. Going to sleep, doing my laundry, even 45-second bathroom breaks, all feel like dangerous expeditions that would leave me vulnerable and compromised without my Maps, Safari, and iMessage. What if I leave my keys in my apartment (they’re in my hands) and can’t contact my landlord (he’s downstairs)? What if I lose consciousness as I’m peeing and need to call 911 (couldn’t call if I was unconscious)?? What if in the middle of the night my mom tries to contact me to tell me she’s dying and I—and only I—know the location of her life-saving medication (she’s not sick)????!!! Today, I took stock of how much my phone, even sans scrolling, plays a part in my waking life. Walking from pilates to a pod recording, I FaceTimed my boyfriend for 30 minutes, and then again when I was walking home. In between various physical tasks, I texted my friend about her Substack and sent a photo to another friend of a passage from a book I’m reading. This constant need to be in contact, to check in and respond in a timely manner, when did that start? I remember coming home from middle school and calling my friends on our house phone, but it was usually just a means to some other end—to make a plan to hang out in the physical realm.

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CELESTIAL BEINGS

TRICKERY

Another New York man playing mind games

By profession, Matt Cooper is a mentalist, seemingly able to plop information into his participants’ brains without them being any the wiser. Below, he divulges his secrets and pulls off one, long, elaborate ruse.

—Nicolaia Rips in i-D

I heard rumblings about mentalist Matt Cooper before I met him. After a performance at an engagement party, word of his act diffused through my friend group. He knew things my friends barely knew about themselves. He was able to read a person perfectly. He could place a word in your mind. On an unseasonably chilly summer night, I went to see the mentalist perform in NYC’s Morgan Library, set against a backdrop of rare books, Catholic paraphernalia and the museum’s ongoing Tarot exhibition. [. . .] A couple weeks after his Morgan Library performance I arranged to meet Cooper at Washington Square Diner. Before we met, he gave me strict instructions: Find someone on the street and have them write a nine-digit string of numbers on a card. Dutifully I stood on the corner of Bleecker until a man who seemed appropriately random passed me by. When I approached him, he flinched, as if I was about to ask what made him confident. “No, no, I’m actually doing an elaborate magic trick with a mentalist who’s waiting for me in a diner down the street.” He jotted down a number: 476513111. Card folded in my wallet, I entered the diner. Cooper asked if I had followed his instructions. At some point, Cooper explained, I would feel an urge. What kind of an urge? An urge that something was about to happen. When I felt that urge, I was to let him know. Equipped with even more mystifying instruction and a piping cup of diner coffee, I set out to learn some of the magician’s secrets. What is a day in the life of a mentalist? Walk me through it. On an average day, the first thing I do is go to my favorite cafe. Read a book, do some writing, journaling, go home, go to the gym, and then if I’m in a creative period, I’ll work on a show or the zine. I like to go to this cigar bar, Hudson Bar and Books. I shouldn’t have said that because it’s a secret hangout. That was actually going to be one of my questions. Where are magicians and mentalists congregating? There used to be a spot called As Is, which is a bar that had a lot of magicians just gravitating towards there. Of course, there’s the amazing Speakeasy Magick. Another place is 69 Atlantic. It has the best magicians in the world, not just New York, flown in and they have a residency for a weekend, and it’s great. Can you talk a little bit about your upbringing and how you came to mentalism? My mom was a showgirl in Vegas, at [Bally’s, Folies Bergère and Jubilee]. I have this great photo from backstage where she was in between numbers and she was bottle-feeding me. My dad was a stagehand. My grandmother worked at the Golden Nugget as a cocktail waitress, amongst other things. Vegas has a lot of magicians, so I saw almost all of them by the time I was eight years old. My first encounter with mentalism as an idea was after my grandfather died, who was an amateur magician, and I inherited all of his magic books, a small collection but a collection nonetheless. There was an even smaller subsection labeled mentalism that piqued my curiosity. Rather than it being the normal sleight of hand, card manipulation stuff, it included things like hypnosis and a little bit of psychology. But it was mostly the plots. The plots weren’t about an object moving from one place to another. It was a thought moving from one place to another. It was about people, and to me, it was far more interesting to work with human beings than it is to work with inanimate objects. I love watching magic. But the connection you feel with another person when you read their mind… It’s the emotional side of magic. I’m feeling the moment of suspense. I want the trick. So, just for total transparency, I asked you to go out today and to find someone completely at random. Had to be your choice, and to ask that person for a random number. Did you do that? I did. And you didn’t share this number with anyone? It’s been in your possession the whole time? Yep.

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ARCHIVAL FASHION

LANGUAGE ARTS

Words don’t just have meaning. They have a taste.

Jacqueline Novak wants us to pay heed to the mouthfeel all letters innately possess.

—Jacqueline Novak in Jacqueline Novak, Quality Notions

I am sensitive about words in a way that can exhaust others. Usually when I complain about a word, how its syllables do a disservice to its meaning, I am not met with the absolute understanding I expect. Sometimes eyes glaze over and someone realizes it’s probably time to signal for the check. The other day I was in an elevator thinking about whether a friend had disdain for me, and I realized that a huge part of my sense of the word “disdain” comes from its shape and feel, the way the word moves and also the look of the letters. There are so many senses involved in a word: the visual associations, whether on a page, typed, or handwritten, how it sounds aloud or in the mind’s ear, and most intimate of all, the sensations felt as efforts are made in the mouth to produce it. Notably, I struggle with “s” in life. I do okay, but it’s not effortless. If I’m tired, it’s worse. Sometimes it whistles as it works. Anyway, I feel like I can’t partake in an endeavor like this, a Substack, without alerting you to the fact that these influences are affecting me. For me, “disdain,” at least in the mouth, is a quick but vertical short drop (dih) followed by a lateral but narrow (ay) movement. This lines up with what I picture as the gesture of a facial expression of disdain. The eyes cast downward and then to the side, as if at the disdained thing. But the word is bigger than a face. To disdain someone is like an entire arm dropping into a position where the hand can, at the wrist, make a dismissal. Dis-dain, the dain, is a narrow vein of hate. The word “dismiss,” on the other hand, features two soft plummets to a soft ssss landing, but in order to plummet that second time requires a return to the top. So dismiss, in the mouth, goes DOWN-up-DOWN but still, such soft whispery sounds. Out of disdain, you might dismiss, but to dismiss is to kill you with ballet slippers on. Despite its soft sounds (sss and mmm), it does send you away. It’s a watercolor brush, painting a downstroke and painting over it, for decent enough color to be notable but still transparent. Some might find its gentleness even more cruel. Dismissal is round and friendlier, and the three syllables make it feel like someone is being dismissed, but in an administratively sanctioned way. They’ve gone through the proper channels, but you’re still out on your ass. When you consider how much a word contains in even just this way, you might approach writing a single sentence with the fear of God in you. If you recognize that a single sentence could provide the opportunity for a kind of curiosity or a masterpiece in its own right, it’s hard to make a move. Class is dismissed. That’s a masterpiece. A set table. The two ss’s, the lightest fabric drape. That L, a single piece of glassware. The fancy footwork of dis-miss. Class is dismissed. Say it a few times if you’re unconvinced. Try whispering it. It whispers very well, which some people might consider a feature. Its beauty holds at night! A single sentence takes on so much responsibility when assembling its words for its aims. Who could stand to try?

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WELCOME DISTRACTIONS

Substackers featured in this edition

Art & Photography: Olivia Zisman, Grace Dougherty, reem, Eva Donahue, Shit Talkers' Society

Writing: Phillip Picardi, stef dag , Nicolaia Rips, Jacqueline Novak

Recently launched

Brigette Romanek, an L.A.-based designer and part of Architectural Digest’s AD100 list, is now on Substack writing about “the art of living beautifully.”

Danielle Zaslavskaya Matzon has launched a Substack, where she’ll be sharing recipes, fashion finds, beauty recommendations, and other “current obsessions.”

Alessandro Baricco, an Italian novelist, has brought his newest literary work, Waterloo, to Substack.

The Guardian US, a publication for “independent reporting, opinion, and analysis with a global perspective,” has launched on Substack.

AnOther Magazine, a contemporary fashion, art, and culture magazine, is now on Substack.

Inspired by the writers and creators featured in the Weekender? Starting your own Substack is just a few clicks away:

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The Weekender is a weekly roundup of writing, ideas, art, audio, and video from the world of Substack. Posts are recommended by staff and readers, and curated and edited by Danya Issawi out of Substack’s New York office.