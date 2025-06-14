The Substack Post

Charlene Lazewski
Our energies are either aligned or misaligned with people. This is why we can just sense if a person connects well with us or not. The older we get, the more refined our energetic receptors get…we can call this your intuition. This is why we have to trust our intuition, it is customized for us and our highest good.

AGW (A Gentleman Writer)
We tend to over think things when it comes to people when far too often our gut instinct is what we need to listen to, if some one isn’t good for you in one way or another your gut will let you know.

