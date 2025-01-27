Join us this Friday, January 31, for the Substack Market Forecast Summit. As financial markets and media evolve, this virtual event will bring together leading Substack finance, business, and economics publishers for live, thought-provoking conversations streamed exclusively on the Substack app.

9:30 a.m. ET

The World in 2025, with Paul Krugman and Azeem Azhar

Nobel Prize–winning economist

and

of

will discuss the economy, AI, and geopolitics in 2025 and beyond.

10:30 a.m. ET

Trump, Money, Drones, and Wars, with Pippa Malmgren and Dan Denning

of

and Dan Denning, research director at

, will take on the biggest geopolitical issues for investors in 2025. Does Donald Trump’s new memecoin ($TRUMP) have its roots in an ancient Roman sea battle? More importantly, could it force the Fed to stop inflating away the value of the U.S. dollar and give Trump a way to circumvent Congress?

11 a.m. ET

Charting the Uncharted in 2025: Economics to Geopolitics, with Dominic Frisby and Joel Bowman

Join two renegade thinkers as they chart a course through the unpredictable terrain of 2025.

of

will be in conversation with

of

for a discussion ranging from economics to geopolitics.

11:30 a.m. ET

The View from the Bottom: Solo GPs on the Venture Landscape, with Mario Gabriele and Packy McCormick

of

and

of

will discuss the world of solo General Partners, sharing their perspectives on the opportunities, challenges, and lessons that shape their work in investing.

12 p.m. ET

Is a Sustainable Recovery on the Horizon? With Danielle DiMartino Booth and Adam Taggart

Data suggests that the U.S. may begin to exit a recession in 2025, depending on how policymakers and the economy respond to the delayed recognition of job losses that started in April 2024. Join

, publisher of

and author of the book

, and

of

as they explore how we can determine if a sustainable recovery is truly underway.

12:30 p.m. ET

Opportunities, Risks, and Strategies for Investing in 2025, with Pieter Siegers and Bertrand Seguin

Pieter Siegers of Compounding Quality and

of

/

will guide you on investing wisely in 2025. Where are the opportunities? And the main risks? To measure is to know. Plenty of examples will be given to inspire you for the new year.

1 p.m. ET

From Financial Markets to Financial Planning, with Douglas Boneparth and Sam Ro

Douglas Boneparth, founder of Bone Fide Wealth and publisher of

, and

of

will discuss the outlook for markets in 2025. What are the risks and opportunities? What does it mean for your finances? And how should individual investors think about it all in the years ahead?

1:30 p.m. ET

View from London: Future of the Finance Industry, with Stephen Clapham and Marc Rubinstein

of

and

of

will discuss the future of the finance industry, offering insights and global perspectives from London.

2 p.m. ET

How Inflation Will Shape Bond Portfolios in 2025, with Kevin Muir and Adam Taggart

of

brings 25 years of trading experience and deep background in macroeconomics to this dialogue with

of

, where they’ll discuss what inflation will look like in 2025 and how that will affect your bond portfolio.

2:30 p.m. ET

Preparing for the Great Wealth Transfer, with Ally Jane Ayers and Lindsey Stanberry

of

and

of

will discuss how women can prepare for the “great wealth transfer” and ensure that their spending and investing align with their values.

3:30 p.m. ET

Prediction for Financial Scams in 2025, with Matt Taibbi and Matt Stoller

Join

of

and

of

to talk about scams and big business in 2025. From self-dealing in the private equity realm to cryptocurrencies and monopolies, how will commerce operate in the second Trump term?

4 p.m. ET

Decoding the Options and Bond Markets for 2025, with Dan Passarelli and Russell Rhoads

of

and

of

will delve into what the options market reveals about 2025. These financial thought leaders will share insights from the bond market, options volatility, and more, offering guidance on the timing of the next interest rate cuts and strategies likely to succeed in the year ahead.

5 p.m. ET

Venture Capital and the Private Markets in 2025, with Eric Newcomer and Andrew Reed

of

and

partner Andrew Reed will discuss how startup investing is shaping up in 2025. How do the M&A and IPO markets look for private-venture-backed startups? What are the tradeoffs between staying private and going public right now? They will also explore trends in venture capital, like the rise of megafunds, and Andrew will share what he has learned over the years from his Sequoia partners about investing in startups.

5:30 p.m. ET

How Can the U.S. Stay Ahead Technologically? With Noah Smith and Patrick Collison

How can the U.S. stay ahead technologically? What do people really need more of, and how do we get it to them?

of

and

CEO Patrick Collison tackle the hard-hitting questions.

6 p.m. ET

Dollars, Bonds, and Their Impact on Digital Currency, with Michael Howell and James Lavish

of

and

of

will discuss how movements in the U.S. dollar and bond markets shape the crypto ecosystem, impacting prices, adoption, and market stability.

