Franklin O'Kanu
1d

Here’s an article that’s tied to the caption “to be human is to be an animal.” Essentially the word “hu” from the Egyptian being our spiritual nature —mental, emotional, etc and the man being our animal side: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-hue-in-human-our-forgotten-divine

The Peaceful Solution-Plan B
1d

From No mercy/No malice

By Professor Scott Galloway

We frame economic power as a contest between capital and labor, but the real star of the American economy is consumer spending, which accounts for 68% of GDP. The Great Recession saw a 3.4% drop in consumer spending — at the time, the most severe year-over-year decline since World War II. The U.S. economy registered a 9.8% drop in consumer spending during the second quarter of 2020, when Covid shut down the world as we knew it. In both instances the U.S. government responded aggressively, spending hundreds of billions, primarily on bailouts, to pull us out of the Great Recession, and trillions, primarily in direct aid, to get us through the pandemic. The lesson? When consumers stop spending, American leaders start listening. As Geo Hussar explained to his YouTube followers at the end of September, “this is not seizing the means of production, but seizing the means of consumption,” adding that if every American dropped their consumption, on average, by 2%, “that would be the most loud and potent form of protest.”

