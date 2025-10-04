This week, we’re (trying to) make friends, drinking martinis, stealing music, and obsessing over emoji intimacy.

The Shadowed Archive on why making friends is both impossible and essential.

The first thing you need to know is that friendship is not natural. If you were natural you would be a moss. Moss doesn’t have friends. Moss just spreads, cold and damp and indifferent, and sometimes another moss spreads nearby, and together they make a bog, and then the bog swallows a horse. But you, unfortunately, are not a moss. You are a person, and people are creatures that rot if they are alone. To be human is to be an animal that needs witnesses. Someone has to see you eating cereal. Someone has to be there when you tell a bad joke. Otherwise you start twitching in public, you start growling in the supermarket. You start developing hobbies. This is the horror we call solitude. But making friends—have you tried it? Horrible stuff. It’s like applying for a job, except the application process is permanent and the job doesn’t exist. “So what do you do?” you ask. “What music do you like?” you say. All this hideous bureaucracy of the self, filling in forms with little fragments of personality so you can be filed correctly in someone else’s head. And half the time they reject the application. They ghost you. They say “we should hang out sometime,” which, in the language of friendship, means “I hope you die.” The philosophers didn’t make it easier. Aristotle: friends are either useful, pleasant, or virtuous. What he didn’t say is that every friend eventually becomes useless, boring, and morally compromised. Montaigne: “Because it was he, because it was I.” Which is sweet, but also tautological. It means “my friend is my friend because they are my friend,” which is the sort of logic you expect from a dog. Nietzsche: friends should be arrows you fire into the future, meant to wound you, to test you, to make you stronger. Lovely. Except most of us are just happy if someone answers our texts. Meanwhile, every self-help book tells you to “just be yourself.” But if you were yourself you wouldn’t need friends. “Yourself” is the exact person who sits alone at 2am scrolling through group photos of people who did not invite you. Yourself is unbearable. Yourself is the reason you need to invent a second self, and then a third, and send those versions out into the world, each of them a trial balloon, a mask, a ghoul, to see which one gets accepted. Friendship is basically the black market trade of masks. You offer one of yours, they offer one of theirs, and if the exchange goes well, you keep bartering until you’ve forgotten what your original face looked like. Anyway, here is your first existential tip: friendship is impossible, and therefore it must be done. If it were possible, it wouldn’t matter. Only impossibilities have meaning. Only impossibilities are worth doing.

Cocktail hour

Marlowe Granados on the joys and perils of the martini, or “what H.L. Mencken described as ‘the only American invention as perfect as the sonnet.’ ”

I have a distinct memory of a scene in the 1958 film Auntie Mame in which the young nephew is mixing a martini and says, ‘Stir never shake, bruises the gin.’ Making a martini to the preferences of a guest is an art, and in the past, ordering one usually meant you knew what you were talking about and how you liked it. It was the preferred drink of countless artists and intellectuals who were known for their convivial lives. W. Somerset Maugham, Patricia Highsmith, Ernest Hemingway and Luis Buñuel were all fans, and each had a preferred chemistry for their perfect martini. To be a staunch martini drinker is to put oneself within a lineage that was illustrious, sophisticated and, most of all, interesting. We live in a time when people are desperate for markers of taste and style, when everyone wants to cultivate an image. The martini is an easy entry point: drinking one borrows the sparkle of these glamorous characters for however long it takes them to get to the bottom of the glass. In its original form, a martini is like a Cartier watch. Simply put, it’s glamorous; just the glass recalls past eras of glitz, its shape lending an elegant gesture to even the coarsest hand that cradles it. Why I find the latest martini craze odd is that, despite the added frills, one thing a martini will always be is strong. We are at a strange juncture when younger generations are drinking less, going out less and, I can only assume, having less fun. Alcohol companies’ growth is flatlining as demand slows. We are also living in a time when our public interactions as private citizens can easily end up online (God forbid a woman lets her hair down once in a while). But the joy of drinking a martini is never knowing exactly when it will hit you. Perhaps this is telling on my own alcohol consumption, but I just don’t think martinis are for dilettantes—they’re serious business! After drinking a couple, all social conventions are going to be thrown out the door. If you’ve ever been at Bemelmans Bar in the Carlyle in New York past a certain hour, you’ve witnessed the sheen of civility disintegrate. I should know: a man once threw up dangerously close to my Fendi heeled feet in the lobby. The concierge shook their head, having seen this before, and said, ‘One too many martinis.’ That’s why I’m so opposed to the contemporary rise of the mini martini. A martini cannot be microdosed; it goes against the original promise of what a martini does. Ordering one is making a pact with it and yourself. You are entrusting your destiny to a three-ounce glass. It’s a drink for when you’re about to embark on something—you need to make allowances for whatever loose debauchery may consequently unfold.

The return of piracy

As nostalgia and a longing for simpler tech inspires a return to MP3 players, another Y2K trend is ascending: music piracy.

Choose your own adventure

Each section of E R Skulmoski’s poem trims more of the original away, erasing itself into essence.

Liked

Ruby Justice Thelot traces the ways technology can be used to measure—and torture ourselves over—intimacy.

With every new technology, we find new ways of showing affection. With every new technology, there emerges a new love language. In the 1997 Seinfeld episode “The Millennium,” that method was the speed dial. A quick recap for those who haven’t seen Seinfeld Episode 20 Season 8: Jerry is dating a woman named Valerie (played by Lauren Graham) who based on the quality of their dates ranks Jerry on her speed dial, a set of 9 programmable phone numbers which can be called in one click instead of the requisite 7. He starts decently at 7 after their first date, falls to 9 after a bad date and rises to 1 after bringing his romantic A-game, so to speak. In his description of the situation to his best friend, George, he notes, “The speed dial is like a relationship barometer.” Speed dial was intended to facilitate the connection to individuals whom one calls frequently. Its first instance was developed in the Bell System (owned by the Bell Telephone Company) over two decades in Succasunna, New Jersey, as the Electronic Switching System, or ESS. The ESS enabled three main features: three-way calling, call waiting, and speed dial. These simple improvements to the user experience of telephone calls have radicalized the way we interact with one another. Three-way calling allowed the strengthening of multi-nodal friendships through tripartite gab sessions. Call waiting (source of many classic ’90s sitcom mishaps) afforded rapid context switches between two parallel conversations. And, of course, speed dial, apparently, permitted the ranking of relationships on a 1 to 9 scale. Notably, the function of speed dial as a ranking of intimacy is not self-obvious. It was not intended in its original design nor was Jerry or any other individual not using Valerie’s phone frequently supposed to be privy to this particular use. It’s an example of how technology’s original use cases can be diverted when it intersects with intimacy and communication. The episode’s climactic tension emerges when Jerry reaches the number one spot and, unknowingly, replaces Valerie’s stepmother, who had been working for years to be in the pole position. This loss is reminiscent of the contemporary discourse around Snapchat ranking emojis and how the loss of a streak (an indication of daily communication on Snapchat) or one of the interaction markers engendered distress in its users. By emoji system in Snapchat I mean the symbol placed next to each of the user’s main friends on the platform which allowed for a programmatic ranking of one’s different friends. Here are some of the symbols: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 💛 Yellow Heart — You are #1 best friends (#1 BFs) with each other. You send the most snaps to this person, and they send the most snaps to you. ❤️ Red Heart — You have been #1 BFs with each other for two weeks straight. 💕 Pink Hearts — You have been #1 BFs with each other for two months straight. Dedication! 😎 Face With Sunglasses — One of your best friends is one of their best friends. This means that you send a lot of snaps to someone that they also send a lot of snaps to. 😬 Grimacing Face — Your #1 best friend is their #1 best friend. You send the most snaps to the same person that they do. Awkward. 😏 Smirking Face — You are one of their best friends…but they are not a best friend of yours. You don’t send them many snaps, but they send you a lot of snaps. 😊 Smiling Face — Another best friend of yours. You send this person a lot of snaps. Not your #1 best friend, but they are up there. Per a report by the Wall Street Journal, these emojis wreaked havoc to the lives of many teens around the world, as they highlight differentials in levels of friendship and, in many cases, in romantic interest. To have “pink hearts” was a reciprocal marker of continued digital attention, the proof that this scarce commodity was committed to the other person. The loss of this symbol for people romantically involved is jarring. In a digital-mediated world, what does it mean to no longer be someone’s main recipient of digital attention?

