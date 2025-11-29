Art by Gabe

This week, we’re analyzing home-screen metaphors, considering suffering and God vis-à-vis Peanuts, and learning to write grammatically correct greeting cards.

Home screen

Adam Aleksic on the ways the digital realm mimics the domestic, while offering only an illusion of privacy and control.

in

The wooden stairs in my childhood home had a creaky step. I can still vividly picture the way it groaned under pressure. It was such a loud, incriminating sound that I would usually hop over it on my midnight runs to the kitchen. Otherwise, I would wake the entire house. It takes an incredibly intimate familiarity to develop that kind of habit. Once you really start knowing a place, you develop your own navigational idiosyncrasies like that. My roommate says he would always grab the railing in a particular way when walking upstairs in his childhood home. I also see myself developing unique behaviors in the digital space. Only I have the motor memory to immediately open the notes app on my phone. A stranger would have to look for it, but my fingers subconsciously understand where to go. Much like with my childhood home, I have an embodied knowledge of my home screen. That phrase—“home screen”—has been on my mind recently. The language of the smartphone invites you to think of it as a house. You can “choose your wallpaper,” just like with a real house; you can “lock” your phone like a front door. The metaphor is that this is a private refuge from the outside world. It is a tiny dwelling in your pocket, which you can customize like an actual dwelling to affirm your identity. In doing so, you “tame” the technology, making it feel natural in your everyday life. The phone, like your house, is a focal point. Everything revolves around it. When you need comfort in the physical world, you go back to the home; in the digital world, you go back to your home screen. There is something calming about a deeply personal environment. It provides a grounding presence which we can retreat to. A computer, meanwhile, remains more functional. Phrases like “desktop” and “taskbar” create a metaphor that this is a workstation; you have “trash” and “files.” Of course, there are still work-like aspects to the phone and home-like aspects to the computer, but the phone takes on a far more domestic role in our lives. It is not a utility: it is an extension of self. In his book The Poetics of Space, the philosopher Gaston Bachelard argues that our intimate spaces are deeply intertwined with our imagination and sense of being. When you curl up in a comfortable nook in your home, for example, your consciousness is gathered inward. You have control over this small space, in contrast to the wild, turbulent outdoors. You can focus attention differently in miniature. As I move between apps on my phone, I notice a vague emotion that I am entering different rooms, each with its own character. The settings app is the basement; the dating apps are the bedroom. No matter where I go, though, there is that coziness of being in a nook. This is my corner of the world; I am free to do what I want. I can let my mind relax, for I am safe and secure from the vast, terrifying world. Of course, phones only give us the illusion of privacy and control. If apps are rooms, then every room in your house has someone peeking through the blinds. And you might be able to customize your experience to some degree, but automatic updates are a reminder that you don’t really have agency over your cute little space.

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, USA” by Elliott Erwitt, 1988, shared by Alex

Peanuts theology

Steven D. Greydanus explores the biblical influences on Charles Schulz’s 50-year meditation on suffering, baseball, and childhood.

in

Schulz wrote and drew Peanuts for nearly a half century—and, while it’s widely agreed that his creative peak was from the late 1950s to the early 1970s, the singular sensibility, ruthless brilliance, and empathy that characterized his work was present from the beginning to the end. Schulz’s 50-year run has been called “arguably the longest story ever told by one human being”; it is too rich and varied a body of work to be encapsulated in a single strip. When I think of Peanuts, among many other things, I think of . . . Snoopy’s fantasy life;

Charlie Brown haplessly seeking psychiatric help from Lucy, and even more haplessly trying to kick Lucy’s football;

Peppermint Patty consistently pulling D-minuses, and Charlie Brown regularly getting his socks and various other articles of clothing knocked off him by line drives in one losing baseball game after another; and

various unrequited loves (Sally adores Linus, who crushes on Miss Othmar; Lucy is fascinated with Schroeder; and both Peppermint Patty and Marcie are sweet on Charlie Brown, who, of course, is infatuated with the Little Red-Haired Girl). I also think of allusions to and quotations from various literary sources: Shakespeare, Charles Dickens, Lewis Carroll, Tolstoy, Mark Twain, Scott Fitzgerald, and many others. Above all, the Bible, most often quoted by Linus, though it’s also referenced by Lucy, Charlie Brown, Sally, and even Snoopy. The Bible has a lot to say about evil and suffering, of course, and suffering is a major theme in Peanuts. All of the bulleted themes above include disappointment, hardship, and suffering. Even in Snoopy’s fantasy life, the World War I Flying Ace often had the worse of his encounters with the Red Baron, and the World Famous Writer’s literary efforts were generally rebuffed by publishers. Unsurprisingly, Schulz repeatedly referenced the book of Job, which is all about the problem of evil. (He also turned more than once to Ecclesiastes.) The Sunday strip below, from September 1967, embraces Schulz’s preoccupations with baseball, suffering and loss, theology, and the Bible, particularly the book of Job; I know of no one Peanuts strip that sums up more of Schulz’s sensibility than this.

Not like the other girls

Marion Teniade on the role that turned rom-com rules on their head: Julia Roberts as Jules in My Best Friend’s Wedding.

—

in

The titans of the ’90s rom-com—the household names who held the title of “America’s Sweetheart” at various points during the era—each had their signature thing. A Meg Ryan character, for example, was gonna be perky, and kind of fussy, and seem like she read a lot of books. A Sandra Bullock character was often lonely, surprisingly goofy, and the most likely to join a game of flag football. A Drew Barrymore character would inevitably be painfully earnest and also possibly a little bit high. Julia Roberts’s thing—apart from The Smile, and The Hair, and The Laugh—was that her characters were not like the other girls. Whereas other rom-com heroines of the time were cuddly and and effectively sexless, you could count on a Julia Roberts lead to be emotionally evasive and have a sex life that featured as an active plot point in the movie (if not the entire plot itself). And no movie better exemplifies that than My Best Friend’s Wedding. In My Best Friend’s Wedding, Roberts plays Jules Potter, a 27-year-old food critic who gets an unexpected call from her best friend, Michael (played by Dermot Mulroney): Michael, a sports journalist who’s carried a torch for Julie since they briefly dated in college, is getting married. Hearing the news makes Jules realize that, actually, she’s in love with him, and so now she has no choice but to fly to Chicago and win back her man who isn’t actually her man (all while unexpectedly serving as maid of honor to Michael’s college-age fiancée). It’s a classic, very Katharine Hepburn-coded screwball premise. And if another rom-com star had the leading role—Renee Zellweger, perhaps—everything would’ve been different. Jules would’ve been a good-hearted magazine columnist who went by her full name (Julianne). Michael would’ve been an emotionally stunted playboy who needed to realize that the woman of his dreams was actually the one who’d been standing in front of him for years. And his fiancée would’ve been an uptight career woman who might’ve been sexy and powerful but couldn’t make him laugh the way Julianne did. But Jules isn’t a Zellweger character. Or an anyone-else character. She’s a Julia Roberts character. And that means things are gonna [get] riled up.

Season’s greetings

Consider this your seasonal PSA: copy editor extraordinaire Benjamin Dreyer shares common errors to avoid when crafting your holiday cards.

—

in

’Tis the season to, if you’re writing “’Tis the season,” which you should absolutely not do, not in a headline, not in a lede, not in a caption, not in the cover tagline for your Xmas-themed rom-com novel, remember that if you want to write a correct “’Tis the season” you need to figure out how to type a correct word-opening apostrophe rather than, as will happen if you simply start banging away at your keyboard keys willy-nilly, a single open quotation mark. That is, what you want is not ‘Tis but ’Tis There are any number of methods to accomplish this jaunty apostrophe, but the method I use, because it’s easiest for me to recall and execute, is to type x’Tis and then delete the x, leaving me with a pretty and correct ’Tis. Both easy and peasy, yes? ’Tis also the season to remind yourself how to properly address holiday cards being dispatched to families, which is to say, ’tis also the season to remember how to pluralize family names. Many surnames can be pluralized with the typical pluralizing s, so that Smith becomes Smiths (The Smiths!), Brown becomes Browns (The Browns!), Jackson becomes Jacksons (The Jacksons!), etc. Do of course remember that the rule you learned back in elementary school about how to pluralize generic words ending in y (e.g., party → parties) does not apply here, and the plural of, for instance, Kennedy is not Kennedies but Kennedys. So far, so good? Moving on to s- or z-ending surnames, your holiday card making its way to a number of people named Jones is addressed to the Joneses, that bunch of people called Collins are the Collinses, a bevy of people yclept Hernandez are the Hernandezes, etc. Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy are, of course, the Marches, because “Marchs” would be weird-looking. You got this. Beyond that, if you’re consumed with anxiety in attempting to pluralize a name that seems to defy pluralization by any logical or aesthetically pleasing means, do of course remember that you can always address M. et Mme. Molyneux and the rest of Molyneux clan as: The Molyneux Family

