Hello, thank you for assembling a delightful batch of subjects. I particularly enjoyed the idea of a wool sommelier, who can choose a wool based on how well the farmer looked after the sheep, the environment in which they lived and the additional aspects of the wool determined by certain aspects of what they eat. I hate the idea that the price of wool does not even cover the cost of the shearing. The history of England was determined by wool and a sack of wool (The Woolsack) is kept under the seat of the leader of the British House of Lords (equivalent of the US Senate but with 250 active members out of over 800 people entitled to attend).

In the 1980s, on my honeymoon, we spent three days on a Merino wool Farm outside of Melbourne Australia. We stayed in The Farmhouse with the family that raised sheep who talked about the whole process of collecting wool and demonstrated a sheep shearing for us. I held one day old lamb and then it tried to follow me as I left the field. I remembered that the kids in the family were so excited about the movie Crocodile Dundee that was coming to the USA. A golden experience!

