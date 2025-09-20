This week, we’re finding balance, examining rejected photos, imagining a bald-free future, and telling jokes fit for a dog.

MUSIC

On balance

Monday will be the September equinox, “the only time when the earth is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun.” To mark this moment of balance, Fog Chaser shares a song, a few short lines from Sylvia Plath, and photos.

—

in

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The best of the summer gone, and the new fall not yet born. The odd uneven time. - Sylvia Plath [...] I’m no astronomer, but I like to think of these biannual shifts as brief moments of global equilibrium. Day and night all around the world will be more or less the same length before we tip into our respective seasonal shifts. There’s something fitting about releasing this long-held song now, in equal parts like the balanced day and night of the approaching equinox. A moment of pause before we move toward new things.

EARTH ART

Geologic core samples, shared by Lindsey Calla

ART HISTORY

“Tiny details from America’s story lost behind a circular void”

The rejected negatives from a Depression-era photography project offer a fascinating look at the New Deal’s aesthetic goals, with the marred images themselves becoming a kind of postmodern art project.

—

in

Browse the Farm Security Administration’s photographic archive long enough and you’ll notice a strange pattern. In its massive collection of photographs from Depression-era America, hundreds bear the same glaring, uniform blemish: a circular black void with the capacity to delete expressions, gestures, and entire neighborhoods. Irrevocably scarred by the slice of a hole-punch, these images are known as the FSA’s “killed negatives,” and they were never meant for our eyes to see. Behind every hole-punch was Roy Stryker, an unassuming 44-year-old with sloped shoulders, neat hair, and tired eyes framed by a pair of delicate round lenses. From 1937 to 1941, Stryker ran the photo division of the Farm Security Administration, or the FSA, a US government program tasked with documenting the everyday lives of Americans during the Great Depression. Employing some of history’s most legendary photojournalists, Stryker’s unit captured the strength and resilience of the American people during a time of unprecedented economic crisis. We know these photographs well; they graced the covers of magazines and the pages of our history textbooks. They continue to define the way we remember the Great Depression today. But the FSA’s photos weren’t just a document of Depression-era hardship; they were also a way for the US government to show a nation strengthened by President Roosevelt’s New Deal. They depicted people whose dignity and resilience justified the programs keeping them afloat. From thousands of photos, Stryker selected those that would garner the most sympathy with the American people, allowing them to see the relief their tax dollars afforded the country’s most vulnerable. The images that accomplished this best were widely circulated. Those that didn’t suffered the cursory click of a hole-punch, tiny details from America’s story lost behind a circular void.

PAINTING

Painting by Ayotunde Ojo, shared by Kim Chakanetsa

CLASS DYNAMICS

“It was a life so exotic to me that I couldn’t really imagine it, but I could sense it, like a subdued but heady and ever-present fragrance”

Amanda Fortini’s essay about her time in college is a classic, Fitzgeraldian tale of encountering unfathomable wealth in the Ivy League.

—

in

I remember the first time I saw her, this young woman who would come to symbolize everything I once coveted and the superficial part of myself that I later grew to despise. It was early 1995, the spring of my freshman year at Harvard. I was sitting in an economics discussion section. She barged in with all the insouciance and entitlement of the cosseted 19-year-old she was, and, oblivious to the other students sitting there, began talking to our graduate-student instructor about a makeup test. I remember my surprise at the blithe, confident way she owned all the space and time in the room. But it was her clothing, casual yet unmistakably expensive, that transfixed me. I was a financial-aid student from suburban Illinois; in 19 years of avid mall-going, I’d never seen anything quite like these garments. Her cabled gray sweater was made of such surpassingly fine cashmere that it looked soft, like she was wearing a cloud. Her designer jeans grazed her ankles in a feat of perfect tailoring, and each of her buttery brown loafers was adorned with a gold bar. (These were the iconic Gucci horse bits, but I had yet to figure that out.) Around her shoulders she’d draped a pashmina the color of Pepto-Bismol. Cashmere atop cashmere: Did it get any better than that? I’m not exaggerating when I say that seeing her precipitated in me an irrevocable shift in perception, not unlike the sort that can be induced by travel to a jarringly foreign place, or hearing a devastating piece of gossip, or taking psychotropic drugs. I had certainly seen my share of rich kids during my first semester—Harvard was crawling with them. But I was shy and, anxious about my ability to keep up academically, I’d hardly socialized, spending most of my free time alone in the library. This meant I hadn’t interacted with many of these students (or, in truth, with many people at all), and I definitely hadn’t had the chance to examine one up close. In that moment, as I observed her, an epiphany that had slowly been forming suddenly crystallized for me: The world was a far more complex and impenetrable place than I had ever realized, full of mysterious and pricey objects I had never seen, and didn’t even have the language for. Not long after, another member of what I would come to think of as the Gucci Loafer Mafia—a dark-haired, effete, and ostentatiously wealthy South American guy whose father was an ambassador—introduced me to her. Let’s call her Jessica. She invited me out to dinner. I viewed this gesture as extravagant, intimidating, curious. Were there undergraduates who dined out? With the exception of sharing the odd late-night pizza with my dorm mates, I ate my meals in the cafeteria. But I soon found myself on a friend date at a Japanese restaurant in Harvard Square. Up close, in a black riding blazer, starchy white shirt, diamond studs, and a pair of vintage tortoiseshell glasses that were round in the way that was chic before Harry Potter came along, she mesmerized me. She wasn’t particularly warm or friendly—her face had a sour, pinched look, like she’d just received unfortunate news—but she was clever and worldly, with an inexhaustible cache of charming stories about trips to places I’d never visited and celebrities I’d only read about, like Ivan Reitman and Shoshanna Lonstein. But mostly, I’m chagrined to admit, I was fascinated by her aura, for lack of a better word, which was ineffable but palpable. She carried with her an atmosphere of enviable ease that hinted at private tennis lessons, personal shoppers, and immunity from ever having to make your own bed. It was a life so exotic to me that I couldn’t really imagine it, but I could sense it, like a subdued but heady and ever-present fragrance. It was there in the bored, heavy-lidded way she listened (or didn’t) while you talked. It was evident in her arms, tanned from Bahamian vacations and muscled from water aerobics in her parents’ pool. (She had toned her body to its absolute racehorse extreme; I would later suspect this is why she always looked pained.) It was there in her voice, low and throaty and calibrated for charismatic effect; she seemed to luxuriate in its cadences. “It was full of money—that was the inexhaustible charm that rose and fell in it, the jingle of it, the cymbals’ song of it,” Nick says of his rich cousin Daisy’s voice. I’d reread Gatsby that fall, and when I heard Jessica speak, Daisy sprung instantly, banally, to mind. Did I want miso soup? Shrimp shumai? Sashimi? I wasn’t sure; I didn’t know what any of it was. Months earlier, I had undergone a similar initiation in the university cafeteria, where I’d eaten my first fresh pear—I’d only had them canned—and learned what hummus, falafel, tahini, and tempeh were. But those were silent, solo mini-humiliations, not endured while seated three and a half feet from an impeccably dressed rich girl I wanted to impress. “Yes,” I told her. “Let’s get it all.”

COCKTAIL HOUR

“The Making of the Perfect Martini” by Guy Buffet, 2000, shared by Cool Stories About Art

BEAUTY STANDARDS

A ballad for the bald

Paul Scheer considers his history with and without hair in light of a new, alleged cure for baldness.

—

in

Like most bald men, I started with hair, much to the surprise of anyone who sees a childhood picture of me and always comments, “Oh wow, you had hair!” Childhood photos of me are shocking: thick, luxurious hair, the kind of mane strangers commented on. Mousse, gel, spikes—I ruled benevolently. So when I first noticed a pale patch at the crown of my head, I convinced myself it was an angle issue. Or maybe, I thought hopefully, I really was just getting more head. I panicked, of course. I needed to fix this. First stop: Eastern medicine. A Chinese doctor tapped my scalp like he was typing a novel on a manual typewriter and told me the hair was still there, just “asleep.” He prescribed a nightly self head tap (that was supposed to be “hard enough to be painful”) and a nightly tea made of twigs, dirt, and what looked like the contents of a bird’s nest. I gagged it down every night, convinced it was working. It did not. Then I moved to Western medicine. My pharmacist dad warned me about Propecia: “Once you start, it’s for life.” Okay, I’m in. For months I would squeeze 5 ml of this syrupy substance from a dropper onto my scalp and rub it in; it was gross. At the time I was a single man in New York City sneaking out of bed in the middle of night during “sleepovers” to baste my head like a Thanksgiving turkey, which wasn’t as erotic as it sounds. My head was always [so] sticky that it could double as a fly trap. For fear of anyone experiencing it firsthand, I got into a bad habit of recoiling whenever anyone tried to touch my head. So I gave off a real standoffish vibe. I hated how Propecia made me feel. I felt like I was in service to my scalp 24x7. So I eventually quit, and it felt freeing. Now, while I was off the potions, that didn’t mean I didn’t still try things. I made the rookie bald mistake—clinging to the front, cultivating a tuft island, a tragic unicorn of hair. I then embraced Friar Tuck; I wasn’t bald if my sides were that bushy! Then I pulled the Ron Howard, wearing hats to formal events, even on Christmas morning. There should be a welcome packet or manual for bald men. At a minimum, a pamphlet. Now, decades later, science may have delivered the holy grail: PP405, a molecule that allegedly wakes up dormant follicles. If it works, baldness becomes optional. How do I know? Because every friend I have has sent me the article, as if I were their one bald relative on a group text. Each note ends the same way: Would you do it? Baldness has become my version of Would You Rather. When I was eighteen, I would’ve mainlined PP405 if it meant keeping my hair. Back then, baldness felt like the end of the world, not just the end of a hairline. Now I’m less sure. Being bald has shaped me. On Human Giant, producers hid me under a hat so children wouldn’t recoil. Later, after not booking a Seann William Scott tennis comedy, a manager gently floated the idea that I “get something done.” These are the humiliations men with hair never face—because no one has ever told them their scalp needs a costume. So I ask myself: Would regrowing my hair make me whole, or would I feel like a fraud, an undercover bald person?

DRAWING

ANIMAL BEHAVIOR

“A classic joke, the ol’ sock on the floor”

Ysabel Yates’s interview with dog trainer Jess Erace reframes a dog’s playfulness as its sense of humor—a twist that feels both intuitive and surprising but, most of all, charming.

—

and Jess Erace in

When it comes to a dog initiating a joke with you, how would you pick up on that and engage with it on their terms? The body language of the dog has a lot to do with it. One of my friends coined the term “Felony Trot.” We were at her house for dinner and everybody was sitting at the table. Her dog wanted some attention, so he went into the kitchen and picked up a potholder, then he trotted past the dining room. His head was high and his feet were coming up high, and everybody started laughing. That’s the Felony Trot. It’s when the dog is doing something “illegal” but they’re parading in front of you because they want you to notice. And, by the way, that dog made that same joke for every dinner that we had for nearly the rest of his life because he got a big boost from that laughter. He understood what laughter was. He knew everybody had their attention on him, and he was happy about it. It was often a potholder, but sometimes he couldn’t reach it and he would pick up something else. But it was the same joke. Dogs, they’re just like us. Can you tell us about the jokes you have with Jordy? Jordy has one where he finds something on the floor that’s not supposed to be there. It can be a tiny scrap of paper from when I opened the mail, or a sock that I left out. I’ll hear this trotting and then he comes in, his head’s high, and he runs over to me like, “I got a sock!” So then I act like, “I can’t believe you did that!” I act like I’m going to get the sock and he moves back. It’s basically a joke where he gets to play “keep away” with an item that he’s not supposed to have. He’s actually ready to give me the item, but my part in the joke isn’t to take the item and put it down. My role is to pretend that I just can’t believe that he did it! It’s very exciting for him. That’s one of his favorite jokes, it’s one of his standbys. A classic joke, the ol’ sock on the floor. So that’s how Jordy initiates a joke, but how do you initiate jokes with him? This is going to depend on your dog, but for a lot of dogs, if you make funny movements they tend to find it really funny. So anyone reading this, you can get up and start dancing around a little bit, and your dog will probably find it hilarious. One thing that I like to do with Jordy is that when he’s in a room, if I’m leaving the room, the last step or two that I take before I turn the corner, I’ll do it super-fast. So I’ll whip around the corner, and that is very funny. He always pops up and he runs after me. There’s something about a quickly disappearing thing that is super-hilarious. I’ve used it as a way of triggering engagement, so I can use it when he’s off-leash in the park. I’ll just suddenly turn and go away, and he’ll start running to me, because it’s a joke that I’ve made before. I also have the “creepy hand” joke, where I put my hands out and I wiggle my fingers like, “I’m going to get you.” That’s funny to him, and I also use it off-leash because he finds it engaging. A lot of the jokes that we have with our dogs relate to our voice. Humans can make such a big range of vocalizations, so when I’m asking him what it is that he’s got, I’m doing it in a voice that he knows is a joke. I can pull out a funny voice and use it almost anywhere to signal that this is a lighthearted time and we’re joking together.

