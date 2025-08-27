The Substack Post

The Substack Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CansaFis Foote's avatar
CansaFis Foote
2d

…excellent curation of someone i have never heard of and can you buy me all of the garfield collections #1-16 (not 12 it blows)…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Scoot's avatar
Scoot
2d

Glad to see the substack post taking on the greatest literary minds of our time

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
106 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture