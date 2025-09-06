This week, we’re collecting memories, bouncing Kong toys, and getting to know Turtle Bay.

“It’s just stuff”

Elsie Morales examines the human urge to collect things, tracing collections from Noah’s ark to cabinets of curiosities, and on to 20th-century artist/collectors, including Peter Blake and his figurines, Joseph Cornell’s boxes, and Vladimir Nabokov’s butterflies.

in

One of my earliest memories is of walking home from school—I must have been in the third or fourth grade?—and finding a giant garbage bag of my toys, knickknacks, my things on the curb in front of our town house. When I confronted my mother about it inside, she explained that she’d cleaned out the house, including my room. “But it’s my stuff,” I said. “Piojito, you get too attached, it’s just stuff, you don’t even use it.” Note: “Piojito” means “little louse” in Spanish. It was (and still is) her nickname for me, and yes, it’s related in part to my being “too attached” to things. Things I’ve collected over the years: (1) Handwritten notes and cards; (2) gifts from loved ones (which yielded a favorite subcategory of handmade coin purses, dolls, fans, rosaries, and other souvenirs from my grandparents’ travels); (3) ribbons, string, and gift-wrapping paper and bows; (4) flowers, which were pressed or dried; (5) rocks, after my first-ever best friend showed me his fancy rock collection; (6) shells, always and forever; (7) random small creatures (tadpoles, lizards, minnows) and not-yet-hatched eggs found in my childhood neighborhood, which my mother put a stop to real quick But this essay is not about my collecting tendencies or my sentimental attachment to things—not specifically anyway. In her ethnographic study of material possessions in New York City, researcher and designer Sam Bennett asked, “The things we keep silently, but visually tell a story of us. Is this why we keep them?” … [T]he things we keep and arrange become part of our environment, identity, and how we communicate with the world, both as individuals and as societies. Collecting is a deeply meaning-making activity: it weaves memories and longing into the everyday spaces we inhabit. Objects connect us to the past. German existential philosopher Martin Heidegger argued that they are not just things, but heritage: According to Heidegger, human agents are ‘thrown’ out of a past, into the present, as they project a future. In a sense, the human agent is ‘in’ all three dimensions of time at once. In Heidegger’s terms, it is impossible for any of us to invent our life from scratch. Past objects have meaning for us today only because the past surrounds us as our heritage. In a nutshell: Even the most mundane object (an old concert ticket, a pencil eraser) matters if it tells a story or sparks a memory.

Turning tables

A unique episode of Track Star Show, in which the interviewer becomes the interviewee.

“There are no turtles. There is no bay.”

Rob Stephenson describes his publication, The Neighborhoods, as “a not-so-deep dive into every neighborhood in NYC,” undertaken in “an effort to create some sort of photographic document of modern-day New York.” But in the process, he takes us back in time, too—through photos, yes, but also local history, etymology, and geography. (And let this serve as a clarion call: there should be a Neighborhoods for every city!)

in

Turtle Bay joins an illustrious though short list of New York City neighborhoods that can boast an animal in their name. Sheepshead Bay and Coney Island (konijn means rabbit in Dutch) in Brooklyn, along with Bulls Head in Staten Island, round out this meager municipal menagerie. Of course, some etymological killjoys insist the name has nothing to do with turtles at all, claiming instead that it’s a bastardization of the Dutch word “deutal,” which supposedly means knife or bent blade—a reference to the shape of the now-filled bay. The origins of that theory, however, are dubious at best, since “deutal” isn’t actually a word in Dutch, and the real Dutch words for knife or blade (mes or kling) sound nothing like it. In true Occam’s razor fashion, the simplest answer is likely correct: the neighborhood was named for the abundance of terrapins that once congregated where a small stream from Second Avenue and 48th Street emptied into the bay. These days in Turtle Bay, as onetime resident Kurt Vonnegut put it, “There are no turtles. There is no bay.” So it goes. … Back when the turtles were still plentiful, sunning themselves lazily on the rocks lining the East River’s shore or bobbing in the polished tureens of well-heeled New Yorkers, Turtle Bay was known as “a favorite pleasure-resort of the townsfolk, famous for its dinners and suppers and for the large parties that gathered there for feasting and frolic.” The Beekman family were among the original power brokers of New Amsterdam, and in 1765, James Beekman built a summer estate in Turtle Bay he called Mount Pleasant. During the Revolutionary War, British forces occupied the mansion. Some historians believe it was here that Nathan Hale spoke his immortal last words, “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country,” before being executed for espionage, reportedly hanged in the estate’s greenhouse. Personally, I think getting caught would have been at the top of my regrets list, but that’s probably why I’ll never be remembered as a true American hero. In the mid-19th century, both Edgar Allan Poe and Horace Greeley, founder and editor of the New York Tribune, called Turtle Bay home. In an effort to escape the chaos surrounding his downtown office, Greeley, who famously coined the phrase “Go West, young man,” chose instead to go north. Yet, like many New Yorkers, he found the silence of the countryside disquieting. “Accustomed to the rumble and roar of carriages,” he wrote, “the stillness here at night seemed at first so sepulchral, unearthly, that I found difficulty in sleeping.” Speaking of disquieting, Greeley’s neckbeard is the stuff of nightmares.

Class of ’27

Biz Sherbert’s newsletter is ostensibly about fashion, but her interviews often transcend into cultural anthropology. Here, she talks to a sophomore at Oberlin, providing a glimpse into college life in 2025.

in

It’s always a shock coming back after being home all summer. These people still kinda freak me out. I remember my mom asking why anyone from NYC would come to Oberlin; it’s in the middle of nowhere and the school is so self-contained. I tried to explain that I met a girl who wanted to because her name is Lena, etc. There doesn’t have to be a crazy compelling reason for a 17-year-old to want to do something. Some people from my high school went to Arizona and Florida to rush sororities, and that was their right as Americans. Anyway… I’ve been thinking a lot about my first year. It contained some of the worst consecutive months of my life—I was a crazy person—but it was also then that I met Miriam. Miriam was one of the first people I ever knew on campus, and she had a (brief) crush on me, which is why we first started hanging out. She confessed to me on Halloween that year and I cried, ostensibly because I was sorry that I didn’t reciprocate her feelings but really because I already knew about them; I was afraid she wouldn’t want my friendship if there was no possibility beyond the platonic. But it was all inconsequential. She’s studying abroad in Paris with her boyfriend. Mimi, I miss you!! She wants me to say that she wore her Victoria’s Secret babydoll top before Addison Rae. Breakfast: Plain bagel ♥️ Do you live on campus? Yes. With my roommate Josie, who I met through random roommate selection our freshman year. She’s an English major from Brooklyn. Gun to my head: she’s Hannah, I’m Marnie. This year we’re on the “sci-fi” themed floor of Noah Hall; we do like science fiction but mostly applied to keep living on North campus. … Do you currently have a crush? I’m trying. Lana’s mom said we should have one for every class—it’s good motivation. How would you describe the style on campus? To oversimplify: MANY of my peers went to LaG* type high schools and/or look like it. For “girls,” think clogs, Merrell, Puma, Frye, nipples, Brandy Melville boxers, shaggy hair (anywhere), translucent skin, Padawan braids, and especially nose or eyebrow piercings. I should mention the occasional nudity; people go barefoot, too. The men are effete, wiry. They can be cruel. Student athletes tend toward more of a Big 10 look. * [LaGuardia High School, famous visual/performing arts high school in NYC]

“Slow shutter at US Open primetime,” by Grace

Accidental innovation

Ryan McManus explores how a Volkswagen Bus part became the world’s most beloved dog toy.

—Ryan McManus in

The red, rubbery (and slightly erotic?) snowman shape above may appear unfamiliar to many of you, but there are two types of people for whom it is instantly recognizable: dog owners, and Volkswagen Bus owners. It is the Kong chew toy, a classic beloved by pooches and their owners since 1976. Known for its unpredictable bounce, nearly indestructible construction, and hollow core for hiding treats, the Kong performs like it was invented by an obsessed genius in some corporate laboratory specifically to meet the particular needs of the canine mind. Except, it wasn’t. The original was invented by the Volkswagen Group. And it wasn’t meant for dogs at all. It’s 1970. A guy named Joe Markham is operating a garage in downtown Denver, which at the time was plagued by burglaries. The local police were unable to provide much in the way of protection except for a bit of advice: Every good junkyard has a dog. Turns out Joe knew of a dog in need of a home who might fit the bill—a German shepherd named Fritz, who was originally destined to become a K9 officer with the Denver Police Department, except for one problem—Fritz could not stop chewing. Fritz would chew anything—dog bones, radiator hoses, even rocks. The last one got Joe worried, as Fritz’s obsessive rock chewing was wearing down his teeth. Then one day, as the legend goes, Joe was tearing down the suspension of a customer’s late-’60s VW Type 2 Bus (the hippie kind) when he heard Fritz going crazy: The dog was chewing on a bulbous rubber axle stop that had been laid aside during the repair. Axle stops are a high-density rubber component of certain types of suspensions, designed to keep the axle from contacting the leaf springs under heavy load. By design, they need to be durable, offset deflection, and retain their shape under duress. This also turns out to be the ideal qualities of a chew toy. The Kong represents a perfect case study in accidental innovation: The VW Bus bump stop had a distinctive conical shape: wider at the bottom to distribute impact force over a larger area, then tapering to a narrower top to fit snugly into the suspension housing. This automotive engineering requirement created an inherently unstable shape that would bounce erratically in any direction when dropped. What’s wild is how perfectly this automotive function translated to canine psychology, despite serving a completely different purpose. Dogs are natural problem-solvers and foragers, with hunting instincts that crave unpredictable movement patterns. The bump stop’s engineered instability—designed to absorb mechanical shock—accidentally became the perfect trigger for prey drive. Meanwhile, the hollow interior meant for fitting into suspension housing became an ideal treat-dispensing puzzle. All Joe had to do was find a German rubber supplier and make it red.

Keep reading

Screenshot shared by Alexander Orlov

