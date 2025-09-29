The Substack Lives of a Showgirl
Taylor Swift’s new album already has people talking. Here’s when to tune in.
As the world braces for the release of Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl this Friday, Substackers are sharpening their takes. Is she a digital mastermind? How does her wardrobe double as narrative arc? And how, exactly, does a billionaire still manage to seem relatable?
Your all-access itinerary is below. Subscribe to each publisher to get notified when the curtain goes up later this week.
Thursday, October 2
Taylor Swift’s Internet Takeover: Digital Marketing Genius or Generational Divide?
Featuringof Ankler Media’s and of
Thursday, 10/2, at 12pm ET
Get Ready to Showgirl with me
Featuringof The Lizard Review
Thursday, 10/2, at 8pm ET
Friday, October 3
Taylor Swift on Screen: Power, Hype, and Elusive Oscar Glory
Featuringand of and of
Friday, 10/3, at 10am ET
Literary Techniques, Symbolism, and Motifs of TS12
Featuring Jenn Holcomb, Maansi Dommeti, and Jodi Innerfield of
Friday, 10/3, at 11:30am ET
The Style of a Showgirl: How Taylor Swift Uses Fashion as an Era Narrative
Featuringof and of
Friday, 10/3, at 1pm ET
Constant Swiftie
Featuringof
Friday, 10/3, at 2pm ET
Deconstructing Taylor: Billionaire Relatability, Fashion History, and Masscult Analysis
Featuringof and of
Friday, 10/3, at 3pm ET
Masters, Music, and More: A Taylor Swift Discussion
Featuringof and of
Friday, 10/3, at 3pm ET
What If Democracy Worked Like the Taylor Swift Fandom?
Featuringof and of
Friday, 10/3, at 4pm ET
Drinks with Gossip(s): The Life of a Showgirl
Featuringof and of Drinks With Broads
Friday, 10/3, at 6pm ET
First Reactions to The Life of a Showgirl Film
Featuringof Impersonal Foul and of The Wilder Things
Friday, 10/3, at 7:30pm ET
