The sound of Substack has evolved beyond the clack of keyboard keys. Listen closely, and you’ll hear guitar riffs, piano chords, sung melodies, conversations, and harmonies reverberating across the platform.

What started as a sanctuary for writers has expanded into a vibrant home for musicians, spanning genres and generations. Here, artists share their work on their own terms—new songs, covers, lost demos, behind-the-scenes glimpses of their creative process, videos, and longform writing—while forging meaningful connections with their audiences.

Refuge from a broken industry

Musicians once had many reliable ways to make a living, but the music industry hasn’t served artists for a long time now. Streaming services pay them a fraction of a penny per play. Touring has become prohibitively expensive. Social media platforms expect artists to give away their work for free, while surrounding it with ads that generate profits for the companies but not for the musicians.

Substack offers something different: independence, ownership, and the ability to earn an income directly from their work. Here, musicians nurture genuine relationships with fans who value their art enough to support it. As

told us, “Substack feels more of a kinship than other platforms—a common understanding that ours is a cultural and humanistic site. There is not a shred of antagonism or polarization; the connection shared is benevolent and lively.”

A growing community of artists

Pioneers like

,

,

, and music writer

were among the first on the platform, finding, in Jeff’s words, “a sort of open, kindhearted community that I only dreamed was possible before Substack.” Since then, artists of all kinds have arrived in droves.

This week alone, we’re thrilled to welcome legendary producer and bestselling author

, electronic artist and animal-rights activist

, multi-instrumentalist

, feminist punk icon

of Bikini Kill and Le Tigre, indie-rock legend

of The Shins and Broken Bells, celebrated producer and artist

, brilliant singer-songwriter

of Typhoon, UK pop and R&B artist

, and frontwoman

of the English post-punk band Dry Cleaning.

And tonight in New York, we’re hosting an in-person vinyl listening party at an old-school record shop with acclaimed author

. He’ll be joined by indie singer-songwriter

, genre-blending pop artist

, writer and filmmaker

, culture critic

, and Grammy-nominated country artist

.

From early on, musicians told us they were hungry for the ability to do live video. So we built it—working with

of The Decemberists to develop a special version with wide-spectrum audio specifically designed for live music performances. Whether musicians want to present intimate concerts from their living room or jump into conversations with other artists, they have a new mode of expression on Substack and a new way to connect with their fans.

Announcing the Substack Sessions

In celebration of the thriving music community on Substack, we’ve scheduled a bunch of live sessions over the coming days. Already this week, Patti Smith played songs live with her longtime collaborator Lenny Kaye, and Rick Rubin talked with me about his plans to build an interactive creative community on Substack.

I recommend tuning in live for the upcoming sessions—there’s a special backstage intimacy to seeing your favorite musicians up close and casual, and it’s also a great opportunity to discover someone new. Here’s a schedule of what’s ahead. Be sure to sign up for these artists’ Substacks so you don’t miss out.

Today, April 3

1 p.m. ET: Nick Hornby in conversation with Margaret Glaspy

2:15 p.m. ET: Murray, Kentucky-based singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman performs songs from her forthcoming album

Friday, April 4

11 a.m. ET: MC Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger performs in his home studio

12 p.m. ET: Shara Nova of My Brightest Diamond discusses song arranging for chamber ensembles

4 p.m. ET: Lloyd Cole performs solo with electric guitar in his attic studio

6 p.m. ET: Jeff Tweedy is live from The Loft, with some songs and surprises

Saturday, April 5

4 p.m. ET: Neko Case joins Rickie Lee Jones in conversation

Sunday, April 6

3 p.m. ET: kyle morton of Typhoon plays songs from the studio, including a new one and maybe a few requests

Monday, April 7

Tuesday, April 8

12 p.m. ET: Ging presents his first transmission, an ephemeral, frenetic audio-visual experience

1 p.m. ET: Juliana Hatfield presents new songs from her still-in-progress album

8 p.m. ET: Carrie Newcomer performs new and favorite songs and discusses how art helps us stay grounded and inspired in challenging times

Wednesday, April 9

2 p.m. ET: Barlow Family General (Lou and Adelle Barlow) gives an intimate tour and music demo

3 p.m. ET: Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast in conversation with singer Kacey Johansing , discussing motherhood, creativity, and identity

6:30pm ET: Tift Merritt with an intimate, cocktail-hour performance on piano in her living room

10pm ET: Bonnie McKee presents “Bonnieoke: A Pop Anthem Sing-Along”

11:15 ET: Kathy Valentine brings us behind the scenes at the Roxy in L.A. as she goes onstage with the Go-Go’s

Thursday, April 10

3:30 ET: Dawes goes live from soundcheck at the Playhouse

4 p.m. ET: Margo Price plays some songs and shares the stories behind them

5 p.m. ET: Kimbra performs new and old songs from home

9 p.m. ET: James Mercer goes live for a Q&A with a special surprise guest, followed by a music performance

Friday, April 11

12 p.m. ET: Florence Shaw of Dry Cleaning presents her first livestream reading, performing work-in-progress lyrics, short poems, and more

1 p.m. ET: Jesse Paris Smith presents music and words from NYC

2 p.m. ET: Dan Mangan discusses and plays unreleased songs from his forthcoming record

3 p.m. ET: We Are Scientists has some drinks and plays a new song

4 p.m. ET: Colin Meloy plays a live set from the Machine Shop and debuts a new song

6 p.m. ET: Thao Nguyen in conversation with Merrill Garbus of Tune-Yards on making new albums and mid-career artistry

I'll leave you with a clip of Patti Smith and Lenny Kaye performing “Wing” at Patti's house.

If you’re a musician on Substack and plan to do a live session, please tell us about it in the comments below. We’d love to check it out.

