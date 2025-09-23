In his farewell address in September 1796, just five years after the First Amendment took effect, President George Washington warned his young nation of the dangers of factionalism. “It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection,” America’s first President said.

More than two centuries on, we could use a little dose of Washington. Emotions are high in the United States in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination and the subsequent response. The conflict surrounding ABC’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s show amid government pressure epitomizes this charged moment. The emotion is understandable. It is right to feel devastation and anger about the killing of a man who was participating in open dialogue with his critics. It is also right to reject government censorship. But now anger and anxiety are saturating the media conversation. We don’t have to let those emotions rule us. We don’t have to succumb to the kindling of animosity of one part against another.

We avoid taking political positions at Substack, but we do stand on certain principles, and we discuss them here so that everyone who has a stake in this platform knows what to expect from us. We will always favor a business model that gives independent voices real power, and we will always stand for a free press and free speech. That means defending lawful speech across the spectrum, while enforcing clear rules against incitements to violence and other unlawful content. The consistent application of these principles is never more important than in times such as these, especially as major media organizations and officials have been shown to waver on them.

The senseless murder of a public figure and a censorious reaction that uses it as a pretext, though different in nature, are both grave assaults on freedom. But we must not mistake that seriousness for inevitability. In each case, most of their power to silence depends on creating fear in others who would speak.

That’s not going to work.

The forces that pull us toward chaos and division are aided by the fiction that a cycle of escalating violence, censorship, and retribution is fait accompli. It is not. Already, both of these attempts are backfiring. People from across the political spectrum are stepping up to show that speech is more powerful than fear. The efficacy of their actions is supported by history, in which civil freedoms have repeatedly prevailed over attempts to oppress. We are here to play whatever small part we can. Whether you see yourself in Charlie Kirk, in Jimmy Kimmel, in both, or in neither, you are welcome on Substack—and you can rely on us to uphold your right to speak.

Across the internet, a new ecosystem of independent voices provides robust resistance to the centralized systems and institutions that would otherwise injure our discourse. Charlie Kirk himself was an example of this movement, with an audience of millions. Independent voices like Kirk exist across every political persuasion in the new media economy, which is proving increasingly resilient. We are also seeing the rise of a new generation of journalistic institutions that are less vulnerable to the financial pressures faced by many legacy media corporations of the last century.

This is a period of rebuilding for the media after a messy transition instigated by the reordering effects of the internet. We all have an important role to play in ensuring that it will be a better, more open, and more valuable system than what came before.

The factionalism that George Washington warned about now spreads through feedback loops that reward outrage, which is an incentives problem as much as a politics problem. More-intentional models for online media coupled with strong protections for independent voices offer a solution. We will get there by heeding Washington’s remarks as he stepped down from the presidency—because, just as our problems today resemble those of his time, the solutions remain the same: transcend the pressures of factionalism; seek enlightenment over enragement; and fight for the principles of a free society.

These are fundamental American values—ones that drew us here as immigrants, and which are admired the world over—and this is the project we are committed to at Substack. We are so thankful to those who have joined us, and to the independent voices who are showing the way to a better future.

