“The old-media era of journalists really wanted to be powerful. And I think now it’s about being interesting.”

Richard Rushfield has had a storied career as an entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood deals, shake-ups, and scandals since the ’90s. He reported on the early days of American Idol and the more recent SAG-AFTRA strikes and has watched the industry weather everything from the consolidation of studios to the rise of streaming and the threat of AI. As a founder of the industry publication The Ankler, the host of a live weekly interview show, and the creator of The Rushfield Jamboree on Substack, he’s also a pioneer in independent media.

We visited Richard’s office, where we discussed the ups and downs of his career as a journalist, then watched him record an episode of The Rushfield Lunch, his weekly live video show. When it wrapped, Richard took us on a tour of historic L.A. theaters while offering a realistic assessment of the state of show business.

Subscribe to Richard's Substack

This is the last episode of Someone on Film, Los Angeles. Let us know where we should go next, in the comments.