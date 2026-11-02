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Lisa Petrillo's avatar
Lisa Petrillo
12h

Go Laura Go! as an ex-reporter i am thrilled to see smart gutsy next-gen!

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Rachel Jeffrey's avatar
Rachel Jeffrey
12h

Thank you for featuring Laura! It's great to read about home from a local reporter.

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