Mills Baker knows what it’s like to be online. He’s been building on the internet since 1997 and even met his wife in the “literary neighborhood” of Tumblr. The web was, as he writes, “fundamentally pluralistic” back then. Now, that sense of magic and discovery feels like a bygone era… or is it?

Illustration by Joro Chen

Oh, the extraordinary rate of change we must all endure now! Once upon a time, when I’d say, “I met my wife on Tumblr,” people found it surprising, even daring, if odd, because it was uncommon for anyone to meet through the internet. Both of our Tumblrs are still up. Abby’s featured quotations from books she was reading—often works of Nabokov—and poems and song lyrics, amid photographs of her traipsing around Northern California with bona fide early-2000s hipsters; mine featured overlong essays about what I was reading, with occasional photography and music I wanted to share. We were in the sort of “literary” neighborhood of Tumblr together, and in May 2009, Abby contacted me on Flickr, since Tumblr had no messaging features at the time and she couldn’t figure out how to email me. We became pen pals; then we met in real life; then we dated while she lived in San Francisco and I lived in Baton Rouge; then I moved to California to be with her. Throughout this entire arc and to the present day, we were surrounded, as it were, by many Tumblr friends and by the little scene we posted into.

Years later, when I’d say, “I met my wife on Tumblr,” it was surprising because everyone met their romantic partners through the internet, but through dating apps where they swiped to convey their judgments, not through twee blogging platforms where they read. Even later, sadly, it became surprising because Tumblr was part of ancient internet history, recalled—with rose-colored glasses, to be sure—as a paradise of niche interests and microcultures and idiosyncratic trends that incubated in their protected corners, then flourished into real memeplexes with outsize cultural influence over the world at large.

By 2020, that kind of thing seemed to be over. Immense engagement-based platforms with ad-model-mandated dynamics were homogenizing the internet, creating a daily bellum omnium contra omnes with a small number of winners and a real “permanent underclass” of losers, all stuck in feed products that seemed utterly broken but also commercially invincible. The idea of two awkward literature nerds meeting each other after bonding over little essays seemed as quaint as finding your spouse at a square dance.

It so happens that I joined Substack in 2020, too. Many things appealed to me about the company, but in particular I was interested in how Substack reminded people of better days on the web. I’d first gotten online in the 1990s, through eWorld and then AOL, and had made my first website in 1997. I called it an “online journal,” because the term “blog” hadn’t been coined, and a collection of my friends and I posted viscerally embarrassing high-school thoughts there. The internet was almost all longform then, and everything you might want to do entailed absurd download times; a desktop wallpaper might take all night to acquire! And every scene going was a niche scene, as there simply weren’t many people online. Whether you were in a web ring or some neighborhood of GeoCities or perhaps one of the elect in The WELL, you were probably getting stranger with a small group of fellow strangers, not converging with the masses in an impoverished culture of conflict, not chasing trends, not interfering with the activities of groups different from your own. The web then was fundamentally pluralistic.

Why were we all doing this? Why did we tell family not to use the phone for hours, while modems connected us via telephone to sluggish servers with few users? Why did we upload and download small and grainy photos, unusual graphics, strings of text about our narrowest and most personal concerns? I’ve recently realized for the first time that much of the fun back then was simply seeing your own work, yourself, even your name on a screen! After decades of the screen—television, cinema, computer—being both the hyperreal focus of all our attention and also completely beyond the control or influence of lay audiences, to be able to put ourselves inside that space was like one’s sketches suddenly appearing on the walls of a museum, or one’s image suddenly becoming a statue in a temple. To control visual, digital media, however primitive and odd, was a kind of reclamation of the stage, an escape from the status of “audience in the dark.” If you grew up on the couch in front of the glow of the set, in the seats of movie theaters, reading the newspapers’ view on everything, it really was a playful revolution.

It’s hard now to reconstruct how thrilling it was, and it’s interesting to consider what inaccessible zones of human action today we’d all quicken to enter into, to be capable of. Putting our essays and poems and photographs online no longer tickles as it once did, although it can now in some ways do much more for us than it could then.

When Chris and Hamish and Jairaj and the early team talked to me about Substack, they often noted that here, you needed thousands of fans to succeed—to earn a sustainable livelihood—whereas elsewhere you needed many millions. Two things leapt out to me about this fact:

What someone must say, make, or do to earn thousands of supporters is very different from what someone must say, make, or do to earn millions of supporters. This is the difference between the generic and the specific, between the mass-market and the local, between a gloss and real attention, between slop and art. If Substack were to have many communities of people numbering in the hundreds or thousands, we might have a chance at recreating a sort of internet biosphere that has many diverse ecosystems within it, just like the early web. Maybe they wouldn’t all need to fight one another every day to “win”; maybe the rules of our game could be less zero-sum.

Any scaled platform is many things to many people, of course, but to me, Substack has always felt like another bite at the apple, a re-roll of the dice, an opportunity to take elements from the internet’s past, present, and future, recombine them, and vary them atop a fundamentally different model to see if they yield something better now. And much of what’s been tried before can be tried again, with new technologies or different economics, meaning it can play out differently.

An internet company is many things to its many employees, too, and people have a wide array of reasons for wanting to build Substack. We all care primarily about helping creatives of every type earn a living. But I, and many of the designers, also pine for a more pluralistic internet, where more independence leads to more variety, where better structure leads to fewer winner-take-all conflicts, and where creatives and their audiences can really differentiate and flourish and become ever more themselves.

There are functional dimensions to this: Can different communities have their own rules for conduct without excessive administrative burdens? That’s why we built Reply Rules. There are also distributional dimensions to this: Can a community interact privately? That’s why we built Chat. Perhaps the aesthetic dimensions are relatively superficial, but the internet—for now—remains a largely visual medium, so we’re excited to take a step with website customization toward a world where every part of your Substack looks and feels like it’s yours and yours alone. There’s (as always) much more to be done, but we’re working now to recapture some of what made the old internet such a joy, some of what brought me and Abby out of our shells and into each other’s orbit, and some of what a handful of us joined Substack hoping to make. We sure hope you enjoy it.