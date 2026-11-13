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Jenovia 🕸️'s avatar
Jenovia 🕸️
3h

The pics of you and Abby on Tumblr are GOLD!!!

I was just thinking about how grateful I am to Substack because I’ve met so many wonderful friends who share my niche interests in a way I’ve never had on the internet in the past 20 years. You’ve all succeeded in capturing those early moments online, and it’s spectacular. Thank you!

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Scoot's avatar
Scoot
3h

Youre the poet singing the history of the internet mills, great essay

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