“Peaches on the Balcony” by Emily Brady

This week, we’re speedboating through a war zone, stalking a swan, crowning a cinnamon gum champion, and shelling peas.

JOURNALISM

Into the Strait

This story of an anonymous Citrini analyst who sailed the Strait of Hormuz in the name of investment research has to be read to be believed. “Analyst #3 decided—against the counsel of an Omani border agent, the implicit counsel of God, and the extremely explicit counsel of two Coast Guard officers holding assault rifles—that he was going to the center of the most consequential waterway on earth, during a live war, in a speedboat with no GPS, captained by a man he met three hours ago at a port inlet by pulling out a wad of cash.”

—Citrini in Citrini Research

Dubai is still, in many ways, Dubai—Cipriani is still popping (albeit less popping than pre-crisis), all bellinis and meringue—but as you drive toward the border with Oman the veneer peels off in stages. American soldiers where there used to be nothing, empty roads where there used to be traffic, and then a rickety desert crossing in the middle of nowhere that looks like it was built to process livestock and has been repurposed for humans. I made the mistake of snapping a picture—so sleep-deprived I was just holding my phone up, very obviously, as if I were a tourist at a scenic overlook rather than a restricted military border zone. The guard stared at me with the expression of a man trying to decide whether the person in front of him is a threat or simply an idiot. “Did you just… take a picture?” The UAE side had been fine—stamp, back in the car. The Omani side was not. I got directed into what I can only describe as the worst desert DMV on Earth: four Pakistanis drinking tea barefoot, running back and forth between windows with the efficiency of people who’ve been doing this for decades and would very much like to continue doing it without incident. I’m standing there in a snapback and American Apparel sweatpants. Everyone ahead of me sailed through—stamp, gone. I handed over my Western passport and the two guards looked at it, looked at each other with the kind of wordless communication that is never good for the person being looked at, and one of them said, wait one sec. Ten minutes later a man came downstairs who starkly contrasted everyone else at the crossing—traditional Omani hat, pristine dress, the kind of person who smells expensive and speaks perfect English and is clearly operating several levels above the guys stamping passports. “Nice to meet you.” He pulled me into a back room with tea and began asking questions with the unhurried patience of someone who already knows most of the answers and is mainly interested in watching you try to construct the ones he doesn’t. He asked for the names of my parents. Where they’re from. Where I work. Then, delivered with the same pleasant tone: “You understand the rules here against photography, journalism, and intelligence gathering.” He asked about allegiances, the war, Israel. I told him I love everyone and I’m a tourist. He asked about my religion. “Are you Shia or Sunni? What kind of Muslim are you? “A bad one. I had three drinks two hours ago.” He made me sign the pledge—a formal prohibition against reporting, photography, and information gathering, with full legal consequences—and watched me actually read it, which seemed to make him more suspicious rather than less, because apparently the expected behavior when presented with a legal document at a desert checkpoint is to just sign it, and the fact that I was reading it suggested I was the kind of person who thought carefully about what he was agreeing to. Then he said he’d look through my bags and asked if there was anything constituting recording equipment. The gimbal I could explain away. The Ray-Bans are sunglasses. But the microphone kit—furry windscreen, professional recording setup—that would end the trip before it started. He opened the Pelican case. Cigars on top. I offered him one. He took it, nodded with what I interpreted as genuine appreciation, lifted one layer of sweatpants, and closed the case.

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PORTRAITS

WILDLIFE

Swan song

Jack Mankiewicz fell in love with New York’s Mandarin duck years ago. With a new exotic visitor in town, he sets out once more, hoping to feel that magic again—even if his knees are worse now.

—Jack Mankiewicz in Jack's Stack

I woke up last week with a pretzel hangover and an unaccountable shooting pain in my knee. Stretching it out didn’t work, so I grabbed my phone and read some horrifying tweets about the war, Jake Paul, and Jake Paul’s opinion about the war. For some reason, that wasn’t making me feel better either, but then a text message came in from my friend Emily: Happy for you Jack. It was a link to an article—Behold NYC’s First-Ever Trumpeter Swan. I read it in gleeful disbelief. A swan had landed in the East River—not just any swan, but a Trumpeter Swan, a bird that, according to the Trumpeter Swan Society, had never been seen in New York City. Had I heard of the Trumpeter Swan before that moment? No. Did I have a deadline that day? Yes. But as I learned more—largest native waterfowl in North America! Call like a honking bugle! Canadian!—I made other plans. I checked R/NycBirds, saw that the swan had last been spotted in North Williamsburg, and decided that the best course of action was to walk through Brooklyn Bridge Park and take the ferry there from Dumbo. I packed my binoculars and my remaining pretzels into a bag and walked out the door. It was a stunningly gorgeous day, the first really good one after a punishing winter of blizzards and arctic freezes and streets lined with dirty piles of snow full of dog shit and losing lottery tickets. But that had all melted away. Today we were all winners. I walked through the park, listening to the sounds of the birds in the trees and looking out at the Financial District glistening across the river. I was overcome with that feeling that I had not experienced in years—the sense that the city is a present, that it has been gift-wrapped for you and all that’s left is to tear open the paper and see what’s inside. As I was busy feeling this feeling I bumped into a small child on a scooter and knocked him over. But he was fine. The good omens were piling up. I stood on top of the ferry, tingling with anticipation as the Brooklyn Bridge receded behind me, and I saw the majestic swan flying through my mind’s eye. The mist from the river swept across my face, and the years started sliding out from under me. I was no longer in my thirties. I was a 25-year-old in a world full of adventure and possibility. I was an explorer, with undiscovered lands glimmering in the distance. I was still on my dad’s health insurance. I felt buoyant, carbonated, young. I stepped onto the pier, and immediately saw a big white bird lazily circling in the water. One look at the crowd told me it couldn’t be the swan I had spent the morning dreaming of. People sat on benches drinking Spindrift and businessmen in suits blew clouds of strawberry vape smoke into the air. There was none of the electric atmosphere that had trailed the Mandarin Duck. Nobody gave a shit about this bird. He must be farther upriver, I thought. That’s good. I had steeled myself for this. A real journey. But before I could turn to find the real swan, the boring one floated towards me. This couldn’t be him. That’d be too easy. I googled Trumpeter Swan just to be sure and was faced with the damning piece of evidence. He had a black beak. The Mandarin Duck had plumage that made you feel like you were hallucinating. Neon Purple, Burnt Orange, and Emerald, all shining from within as if he’d been painted by Vermeer. This swan had a black beak. Regular swans have orange beaks and this one’s was black. That was it. What the fuck? “Okay, he’s still a swan. He’s still beautiful. This is amazing,” I lied to myself. But I had seen swans before. This didn’t feel much different. And then I remembered that in his very name could be the answer to my numbness—this was a “Trumpeter” swan after all, with a voice so famous that E.B. White wrote a damn book about it. How could I judge him without hearing his call? So I waited. And waited. And waited. The only sound I heard was the frantic zipping and unzipping of a finance bro’s vest as he nervously recited his boss’s Cava order back into the phone. I looked across the water, and at two women on the opposite railing wearing all the trademark garb of the birder—beige vests, bucket hats, and much bigger binoculars than mine. This was what I needed to remind myself of what I was seeing. The validation of the bird community. This wasn’t supposed to be a superficial experience. I wasn’t there for looks. This was a once-in-a-lifetime moment, the first instance of the Trumpeter Swan in New York City. Surely these more experienced birders would not take that for granted. But I was nervous. This is probably a good time to admit that when it comes to birding, as with other areas in my life, like eating fiber and parallel parking, I am a complete dilettante. I love the sensational birds, but I rarely put in the work to learn anything about the others. I’ll show up for the Super Bowl, but I’m never there for the regular season. The few times I’ve engaged serious birders by mentioning my love for the Mandarin Duck, they look at me like I’m wearing a Nirvana shirt and have only heard Smells Like Teen Spirit. I sidled over to them, trying to be inconspicuous, not wanting to reveal my status as an interloper, a thief of valor within the bird community. The two women were having a hushed conversation, which I assumed was about the sheen of the swan’s feathers or migration patterns. I leaned in to eavesdrop. “The Triads pretty much ruled Hong Kong during the ’80s. But my friend in the embassy told me they’re making a comeback.” “Oh wow, I didn’t know that.” I was confused. We were standing there, staring at a bird of seemingly mythical rarity, and these supposed enthusiasts were talking about Chinese gangs. Did anybody give a shit about what was going on here?

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CULT CLASSIC

POETRY

—Huck in A NEW MOON

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Clear to me now how I could be So careless as to throw you away— I simply, blindly chose to remain The thing for which you fell: a boy Needful to say, I failed to rise To the occasion of a dawn So early, fiery, bare, full-on I pulled the sheets up, closed my eyes Decades later, I lower my head Over a crib; and God knows what Stellar sparks would fly and shoot If our strange children ever met

PHOTOGRAPHY

“Texas” (1983) by Wim Wenders, shared by Alex Rollins Berg

SNACKSCAPADES

Business candies

In which Liz Cook mourns the slow death of artificial cinnamon gum, and puts the brands that remain through rigorous testing.

—Liz Cook in Haterade

I blame my love for artificial cinnamon flavoring on Northwest Iowa Tours. My dad, a high school band director, spent his summers driving charter buses full of retirees to exotic places like Mt. Rushmore or Winnipeg. We needed the money—and sometimes, he got to take the family along. I owe many things to that tour bus company, including my love for Midwest roadside attractions (old people have to stop to use the bathroom a lot). How many other 10-year-olds got to spend their summer vacation visiting the De Klomp Wooden Shoe Factory in Holland, Michigan? But my fondest memories were of the cinnamon candies dad kept in his driving briefcase. Sometimes, they were Fire Jolly Ranchers. Often, sticks of Big Red chewing gum. The important thing was that they burned. When you’re piloting a 20-ton land frigate full of senior citizens, it is helpful to stay alert. This unfortunately meant that I was not allowed to consume them on tour. They were business candies. It would have been like stealing the balancing pole from a tightrope walker. But at the end of every trip, dad would come home in his mint-green company oxford and matching polyester necktie and slide that briefcase under the daybed, where he assumed it was secure. This is when I would strike. In my mind, I was judicious—never taking so many that he’d notice they were missing. In reality, I think I left the wrappers behind, making it come off less like a heist than a threat. Try staying awake on I-35 now, old man. My dad, it must be said, was using all that cinnamaldehyde for its intended purpose. Cinnamon is not a flavor for aesthetes. It is a flavor for dopamine chasers and chronic smokers—for people inured to subtlety, who need to be jostled just to feel. The highest achievement of a cinnamon candy is giving your taste buds a lingering chemical burn. It is, you will be unsurprised to hear, my favorite flavor. It also seems to be dying out. The Cinnamon Fire Jolly Ranchers were discontinued in 2022. Gum manufacturers Orbit and Extra both dropped their cinnamon flavors within the last few years, and Mars Inc., which owns both, did not respond to my request for comment about why. (This is a predictable consequence of asking to interview people for a newsletter called “Haterade.” If I could do it over again, I’d call the newsletter something like “Brand Lover,” or “The Business-Friendly Times.”) The Google Trends graph for “cinnamon gum” has been flat for 20 years, save a single spike in June 2025, when the New York Times crossword featured the clue “Brand of cinnamon-flavored chewing gum.” It’s a bad sign for Big Red that so many people had to Google the answer. I’ve been doing my part. In an accidental (but loving) homage to my father, I’ve started chewing a pack of cinnamon gum a day whenever I’m on deadline, a habit that seems somehow more depraved and weak-willed than simply chain-smoking cigarettes. Until recently, I haven’t even been brand-loyal. I tend to buy whatever’s at the grocery store, knowing that I’m going to rip through it like a vulture with a carcass. But with artificial cinnamon fading from the shelves, I figured it was time to take a more methodical approach—to harness my weak consumer power for the greatest preservational good. It was time to mint a winner in the Cinnamon Gum Olympics.

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PHOTOGRAPHY

From “Scenes from Essaouira” by Chris Mongeau

FOOD

How to eat a pea

A guide to enjoying one of spring’s simplest pleasures.

—Clare de Boer in The Best Bit

Spring peas—the kind that you’ll thumb from their pods—ought to be treated like a different species from the frozen kind. They’re less uniform in size and flavor, ranging from ladybug- to peanut-sized; from candy-sweet to vegetal. They’re poppably taut—never having suffered the rupture of their cell walls in freezing—and excellent eaten raw or barely cooked. My favorite thing to do with them is nothing. I like to eat them on the way home from the farmers market like a bag of M&Ms, or put them in a bowl on the kitchen table for people to do the same. The moment they’re picked, their sugars start turning to starch, which is why they’re incomparably sweet when they’re fresh (and why you should eat them as soon as they’re yours). You could use them in any recipe that calls for frozen peas, but I tend not to. You need to buy and pod such a volume to equal a bagful (a pound of pods gives you about a cup of peas). I prefer to use them sparingly and show them off. How to choose your peas: It’s usually a case of stuffing handfuls of pods into a bag rather than selecting individual ones, but avoid any that look dry, have white patches, or bloated areas. Their peas will be woolly and less sweet than greener, more evenly sized ones. How to prep them: Communally, outdoors. Hold a pod in one hand and pierce its seam with the thumb of the other. Run your thumb down the inside, pushing the peas into a bowl. If the peas are especially young, they won’t all line up on one side when you open the pod, so run your thumb down both sides. Save the pods to infuse stock (especially if you’re making Risi e Bisi Orzo or pea soup). How to use them raw: Raw peas belong in any spring salad with salty cheese, or alongside prosciutto or salami for a snack. If you’re putting them in a salad, dress them first before you layer them with other ingredients: season them in a bowl with salt, lemon juice, and olive oil. Roll them around and taste to get the seasoning right before tossing through leaves or anything else. How to cook them: Cook spring peas in unsalted water at a rollicking boil. After a minute or two, when they start to surface, taste a couple of the larger ones. There is a moment—I can’t tell you exactly when—that they go from tasting good to particularly good, possibly sweeter than when they were raw. Keep eating until you taste that transition, then add a handful of mint leaves, count to ten, and drain. Dress the peas immediately with plenty of olive oil or butter and flaky salt, so they take on the fat and don’t shrivel too much. Roll them around so they’re all coated. Eat a bowl plain, or spoon onto a plate with fish, chicken, pork, or lamb. A few ideas for your peas… Raw pea and gem cups Click the leaves off a few heads of baby gem and lay them on a platter. Sliver a few handfuls of snap peas and put them in a bowl with your raw, podded peas. Dress with lots of lemon juice, salt, and olive oil. Tear mint leaves into the bowl and stir; taste for seasoning. Spoon the raw peas and snaps into the gem cups. Grate over lots of ricotta salata and grind over some black pepper. Drizzle over more olive oil. Pick up the pea-filled lettuces and eat like tacos. Pea tabbouleh Boil your spring peas as above and drizzle with lots of olive oil. Let them cool. Chop lots (and lots) of Italian parsley and mint and add to the peas. Squeeze in lemon juice, stir, and adjust with salt and more lemon. Eat with a spoon. A side of minty potatoes and peas Bring fingerlings up to a simmer from cold in salted water. After 15 minutes, poke one with a fork to check it’s cooked. When the fingerlings are crushable, add the peas to the water. When they rise, taste, and add a handful of mint leaves when the peas are sweet. Count to ten and drain. Use a whisk or a potato masher to break the potatoes and some of the peas. Drizzle with lots of olive oil and toss. Finish with lemon zest and black pepper, and eat. Especially good with fish. A meal of baked potato with peas and bacon bits Bake a potato. Snip up rashers of bacon and fry to lardons. Tear the potato open using two forks, and butter and salt both sides. Boil your peas and spoon them into the potato; sprinkle with the crispy bacon. This is very good with pea shoots (dressed with lemon juice and olive oil) on top.

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TO THE MOON

Substackers featured in this edition

Art & Photography: Emily Brady, Masha Higgins, Alex Rollins Berg, Chris Mongeau, Ian Winter

Video & Audio: SUR

Writing: Citrini, Jack Mankiewicz, Huck, Liz Cook, Clare de Boer

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The Weekender is a weekly roundup of writing, ideas, art, audio, and video from the world of Substack. Posts are recommended by staff and readers, and curated and edited by Alex Posey out of Substack’s headquarters in San Francisco.