The Substack Post

The Substack Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Huck's avatar
Huck
2h

appreciate the feature <3

Reply
Share
The Synthesis's avatar
The Synthesis
4h

The Citrini piece is the most honest articulation of what physical-presence edge actually costs since Michael Burry was walking vacant subdivisions in 2006. What makes it particularly interesting now is the timing gap: AIS ship-tracking data and commercial satellite imagery have made the Strait one of the most surveilled waterways on earth — you can count tankers from a Bloomberg terminal. So the real question isn't whether the analyst learned something a satellite couldn't see, but whether the *type* of knowledge you get standing on a speedboat in a war zone is categorically different from the type you get from a screen. The border interrogation scene suggests it is. The information that matters wasn't in the water — it was in the guard's face.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture