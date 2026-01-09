The Substack Post

The Substack Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marya E. Gates's avatar
Marya E. Gates
3dEdited

AI revolution is a bunch of rich people trying to be puppet masters as they make every day citizens dumber while convincing them they are empowering them, while at the same time destabilizing the economy and destroying the environment. Data centers are poisoning people and the earth. All it’s doing is pushing us closer to a new Great Depression and dust bowl.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Janine's avatar
Janine
3d

Surprise, Surprise. More AI fear-porn. Honestly, AI gets nothing right, but uses eloquent speech and perfect grammar in its attempt to get you to believe the misinformation it just produced.

If you haven't figured it out by now, the predator-class wants you fearful, and AI is the next tool to get you scared. Don't play along. AI is retarded, and will always be a tool to regurgitate the crap it finds online.

If we refuse to read any more false prognostications of the end-of-human civilization due to AI, THEY WILL HAVE TO STOP WRITING ABOUT IT.

Get outside a bit today- please.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
224 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture