Believe it or not, Thanksgiving is just a couple of weeks away. We worked with a few Substackers to plan two Thanksgiving dinner menus: a (more or less) traditional turkey dinner and a vegetarian variation. Plus, several have scheduled live video hotlines to answer any and all of your kitchen questions. You’ll find a schedule at the bottom of the post; don’t forget to download the app to join!

For omnivores

This menu offers your classic hits, with a few twists that make it special. Print out PDFs of the menu below to share it with your guests.

Omnivore Thanksgiving Menu 1.26MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Drink

Spiced Pear Rosé Spritzer: Kick things off with a “refreshing, sweet, and very batchable drink to have as a welcome cocktail” from

of

.

Main

Turkey: There’s no escaping it: “turkey has been and will always be, undeniably, the holiday’s star of the show, or main character if you will.”

of

shares a foolproof plan for cooking the perfect turkey.

Sides

Cheesy Potatoes Gratin: This “rich, buttery, cheesy potato dish,” courtesy of

of

, is the ultimate comfort food.

Brown Butter Honeynut Squash with Peanut Chili Crisp and Pickled Grapes: This unexpected combination of ingredients leads to a familiar flavor, kind of like “a spicy, autumnal PB&J,” according to

of

.

Honey Cornbread Dressing: A dressed-up version of your favorite stuffing. Make sure not to skip the smoked oysters—they “add this umami savoriness to the dish,” per

of

.

Dessert

Sticky Toffee Pumpkin Cake: An amalgamation of pumpkin, sticky toffee pudding, and “fall flavors of fruit, nuts, and spices,” by

of

.

For vegetarians

Vegetarians don’t have to be sidelined on Turkey Day. This menu offers plenty of fall comfort and flavor, no bird required.

Print out PDFs of the menu below to share it with your guests.

Vegetarian Thanksgiving Menu 823KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Drink

Spiced Persimmon Sour Mocktail: An optionally-alcoholic drink that’s “tart yet warming and filled with seasonal spices,” by

of

.

Main

Chana Masala Pumpkin Pots: No turkey, no problem, when you have this “delicious and seasonally spectacular entrée” by

of

.

Sides

Winter Chopped Salad with Apple Cider Citrus Vinaigrette: This “happy party salad” by

is bright with fall fruit and holds up well even after being dressed.

Cheesy Buttermilk Biscuits: A “flaky and fluffy and buttery” biscuit (that also works great with leftovers) by

of

.

Sweet Potato Stacks: Stacked medallions of sweet potatoes are served in a creamy béchamel sauce for a satisfying carb that’s all grown up, by

in

.

Dessert

Turmeric Carrot Cake: This “plush, bouncy, moist” carrot cake by

of

adds masala spices like turmeric, ginger, and cardamom to the traditional cinnamon and is finished with a brown-butter cream cheese mousse.

Kitchen help hotlines

Join the experts in live video hotlines to ask any and all of your cooking questions. Be sure to download the Substack app and subscribe to their Substacks now to get notified when they go live!

For the planners: Sunday, November 17, 5-6 p.m. ET

We see and honor you, Type A chefs. Join Caroline Chambers of the mega-bestselling What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking; Olivia Noceda, who makes mixology both beautiful and approachable; and Sohla El-Waylly, who has worked in every cooking capacity as a chef, restaurant owner, and recipe developer, to settle any early-cooking jitters.

Sweet talk: Monday, November 18, 7-8 p.m. ET

Get all your dessert questions answered by Paris Starn, a fashion-designer-turned-baker with a flair for innovative food styling, and Liz Prueitt, the legendary (and gluten-free!) founder of Tartine bakery.

Girl (Thanksgiving) dinner: Wednesday, November 20, 7-8 p.m. ET

The ladies of TikTok bring you behind the screens to share their expertise. Join Jenn Lueke, Violet Witchel, and Carmen Perr for approachable, thoughtful guidance to your Thanksgiving menu.

Panic Mode: Wednesday, November 27, 1-2 p.m. ET

It’s go time—but if things aren’t going your way, don’t worry. Join Tamar Adler, the bestselling author and cooking advice expert behind Kitchen Shrink, and Clare de Boer, a decorated restaurateur who knows how to create both dishes that impress and unfussy food that’s easy to make and enjoy.

