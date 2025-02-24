Appointment viewing is back, baby. Some of Substack’s top writers and creators—covering topics like politics, health, sports, comedy, meditation, and more—are launching recurring live video shows, bringing their work to life in real time.

There’s a rawness to live video that pre-recorded media can’t replicate: the immediacy of unfolding conversation, the thrill of real time reactions, and the chance to engage directly with the creators you’re watching. Below, you’ll find the schedule of what’s playing this week, and a preview of what’s coming. So mark your calendars—or, better yet, subscribe to get notified.

This week’s schedule

Daily

The Jim Acosta Show, Daily at 4 p.m. ET

Jim Acosta breaks down the biggest political and cultural issues of the day with the decision-makers and politicians calling the shots.

Subscribe to get notified: The Jim Acosta Show

Monday, 2/24

Coffee with The Contrarians, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 9:15 a.m. ET

Join The Contrarian co-founders Jennifer Rubin , Norman Eisen , and special guests to get your morning dose of democracy—breaking legal and political news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.

Subscribe to get notified: The Contrarian

Tuesday, 2/25

College Football Lunch Break, 12 p.m. ET

Explore the Edges, 1 p.m. ET

Every week, Michael Easter speaks with luminaries to uncover the science, stories, and strategies behind pushing limits and living a more fulfilling life. For the first episode of Explore the Edges, Michael Easter’s guest will be Ethan Suplee , known for his roles in movies like Remember the Titans, American History X, and Blow. Ethan completely overhauled his life, losing 250 pounds and discovering elite fitness. They’ll discover what Ethan learned on the path, and how his wisdom can help you—no matter your goals.

Subscribe to get notified: Two Percent with Michael Easter

WTF 2.0, Tuesdays at 1 p.m. ET

WTF 2.0 is a popup series from The Bulwark during the first 100 days of Trump 2.0, hosted by Jonathan V. Last , and featuring live check-ins with fellow reporters, analysts, and pundits asking: WTF is really going on? In this week’s episode, Jonathan V Last will speak to Dan Pfeiffer of The Message Box , where they will discuss Democrats in the wilderness.

Subscribe to get notified: The Bulwark

Movement Month Live, Tuesdays at 4 p.m. ET

Every Tuesday throughout the month of February, superstar broadcaster, author, and DJ Annie Macmanus talks to women who exercise about helping other women get moving for health and happiness.

Subscribe to get notified: Changes with Annie Macmanus

Szeps Live, Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET

Szeps Live is an unfiltered, unscripted, and unmissable weekly livestream where Josh Szeps spars with the sharpest minds, boldest thinkers, and, occasionally, just himself. For the inaugural episode, Josh is joined by everyone's favorite Swedish-Irish-Bostonian ne'er-do-well, Michael C. Moynihan ( The Fifth Column , The Free Press ). Will Trump impose a new tariff, repeal the constitution, or annex a friendly nation while we're live on-air? Maybe all three. Join Szeps and Moynihan to make sense of the increasingly senseless.

Subscribe to get notified: Uncomfortable Conversations with Josh Szeps

Wednesday, 2/26

5 Minute Energy Boost, Wednesdays at 11 a.m ET

Yogi Jo Hutton helps you reset at your desk with a short midweek recharge.

Subscribe to get notified: Yoga For Tired People

The Hanania Show, Wednesdays at 4 p.m. ET

Richard Hanania discusses the latest news from the Trump administration, including court cases, appointments, attempts to control the bureaucracy, and foreign policy. Hanania cuts through transient and less important distractions to provide fresh insights into what matters in the Trump administration and how what it is doing will ultimately change the country. He also covers the new version of the resistance as it emerges to challenge the Trump-Elon co-presidency.

Subscribe to get notified: Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Rob Henderson’s Office Hours, 8 p.m. ET

Rob Henderson , bestselling author, psychologist, and Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, explores the hidden forces shaping class, status, and human nature in this unscripted, thought-provoking live show. Rob challenges conventional wisdom, explores new luxury beliefs, and uncovers the psychology behind the views that define our culture—and our lives. In this debut episode, Rob will be break down the concepts of dominance, prestige, and power.

Subscribe to get notified: Rob Henderson's Newsletter

The Aaron Parnas Show, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET

Every Wednesday at 9 pm ET, Aaron Parnas gets straight answers out of elected officials and change agents in politics while covering all the breaking news of the day.

Subscribe to get notified: The Parnas Perspective

Thursday, 2/27

Meidas Meet Up, Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET

Join Ben Meiselas and Brett Meiselas on Thursday at 1 pm ET as they discuss key issues shaping democracy in this new Trump era—tackling disinformation, holding bad actors accountable, amplifying grassroots efforts, and exploring real actions that make a difference.

Subscribe to get notified: Meidas+

Subheader, Thursdays at 2 p.m. ET

Every Thursday at 2pm ET, V Spehar gabs the latest headlines and emerging stories with a unique and interesting guest.

Subscribe to get notified: Under the Desk News

Droll Call, Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET

13-time Emmy Award winner and creator of TheTweetOfGod, DJ Javerbaum sits down with comedy writers to talk about writing comedy and the last time they were employed.

Subscribe to get notified: DJ Javerbaum

Friday, 2/28

Live Q&A, Fridays at 3 p.m. ET

Every Friday, Dr. Lucy McBride answers questions, helping people manage their mental and physical health with intention. This week, she will be speaking with ParentData CEO Emily Oster as they discuss taking control of your health amid misinformation, chronic disease, and confusion about who to trust.

Subscribe to get notified: Are You Okay?

Coming soon

Big Salad & Friends, Joanna Goddard

Every other Tuesday, Joanna Goddard and a special guest will chat live with readers about big topics like making major life decisions, deepening friendships as an adult, whether to get Botox or other treatments, parenting kids and teens, and the list goes on!

Subscribe to get notified: Big Salad

House Guests, Jessica Reed Kraus

The Internet’s official political and pop culture living room.

Subscribe to get notified: House Inhabit

The Somcast, somsack sikhounmuong

On the first Friday of every month, Alex Mill's creative director, Somsack Sikhounmuong, will share a behind-the-scenes look at his life.

Subscribe to get notified: somstack

The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire, Sari Botton

Sari Botton will host a regular interview series with featured guests from the Oldster Questionnaire column. Join Sari on Wednesday, March 5, at 3 p.m. ET as she goes live with Jane Pratt of Another Jane Pratt Thing , founder of Sassy and Jane magazines, Jane Radio, Jane Pratt Show, and XOJane.

Subscribe to get notified: Oldster Magazine

The Mike and Alex Show, Michael Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag

Michael Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag, editors of Public, discuss current events — and their deeper, darker psychological significance.

Subscribe to get notified: Public

Live Meditations, Dan Harris

Dan Harris will lead regular live meditations, guiding subscribers through simple practices to reset and recharge.

Subscribe to get notified: Dan Harris

KK Takes of the Week, Konstantin Kisin

KK Takes of the Week is a 30-minute show where Konstantin Kisin answers your questions about the biggest stories of the moment with his trademark clarity, humor, and straight-talking analysis. Whether solo or joined by guests, he cuts through the noise of mainstream narratives and reactionary takes to make sense of what’s really happening. In a time of clickbait and ideological spin, KK Takes of the Week offers a grounded, thoughtful perspective for those who want to understand the world without the distractions.

Subscribe to get notified: Konstantin Kisin

Live d'écriture avec Géraldine Dormoy, Géraldine Dormoy

Every Thursday in March at 1 p.m. ET, French author and journalist Géraldine Dormoy will host a live writing session in French that will include 4 short writing exercises. She will debrief with subscribers between each exercise and, at the end, she suggests one or more exercises to do between now and the next show. Something magical happens during these live shows (it even works on replay): her readers dare to write! Even if they've never written before, they go for it, buoyed up by the energy of the group.

Subscribe to get notified: De beaux lendemains

Kitchen Hangs, Rosie Birkett

Starting March 6, join Rosie Birkett fortnightly on Thursdays at 6 am ET as she talks all things cooking (and life!) with guests over coffee in her kitchen.

Subscribe to get notified: A Lot On Her Plate

Méditer avec Lili, Lili Barbery