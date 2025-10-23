Substack on Film: David Larbi

For the second episode of Substack on Film: London, we spent the day with

, a poet, author, and podcaster known for his improvised rhymes and steady optimism.

Most people know David through the short, polished poems he posts online—bursts of joy delivered from the street, the park, wherever he happens to be. We wanted to showcase what sits behind that energy: the quiet thoughtfulness that fuels it.

We planned to meet in the park, but the weather had other ideas. Instead, we wandered through a local library, talking softly about writing and routine while waiting for the rain to clear. When the sun finally came out, David stepped outside and, without hesitation, started to rhyme—an off-the-cuff poem inspired by nothing more than the wind in the trees.

You can read more of David’s work on his Substack. We’ll be back next week with another episode of Substack on Film: London.