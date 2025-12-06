The Substack Post

The Substack Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liz Considine's avatar
Liz Considine
21h

I dream about screens

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Barbara Perrone's avatar
Barbara Perrone
20h

Phone screens, movie screens, health screens?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
57 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture