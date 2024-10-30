We all get stressed from time to time. Maybe there’s a lot going on at work, or your parents are coming for an extended visit. Maybe your kid is sick or your roof is leaking. Maybe your country is less than a week away from one of the most contentious elections in its history and commentators on both sides of the aisle are predicting the destruction of the nation as we know it if the other team wins. Or maybe you’re behind on emails.
Regardless of what’s stressing you out, here are a few techniques to help you relax and find your center.
Try meditation
“Deep breath in, deep breath out” is a good start, but it can only take you so far. When you’re ready to go deeper, try this “election sanity meditation” from Tara Brach via.
You can find more of Dan’s tips on how to mentally survive the election in’s .
Spend time in nature
Going on a walk is a tried-and-true method to feel more relaxed. Here are a few photos from Substackers that might inspire you to get out there and peep a leaf.
Clockwise from top left: Photos by Liza, Bob Warner, Ben Mercer, Jennifer Lane Brianna Plaza, and Carmen Luisa
Listen to music
Check out Moskitoo’s LP Unspoken Poetry, whichdescribed as “a thing of ambient pop beauty.”
Or if jazz is more your vibe, give a listen to Lester Young’s “Mean to Me.”
Cook something
Looking for something warm and comforting? Try making a spicy tantanmen-style ramen with a recipe fromin Craving something sweet? Try the cinnamon apple oatmeal cookies shared by in . Just hoping to forget? Try making an improved brandy old-fashioned with a recipe by in .
Read
We recommend poetry, fiction, and nature writing to get your mind off everything that isn’t poetry, fiction, or nature. But of course, taste is subjective. Just setting aside some time to read the writers you love and subscribe to is great.
Here’s a short poem byto help get you in the mood.
Get creative
Journal, paint, sketch, cross-stitch, design a floral arrangement, make an embroidered button. If you need a little more direction, try completing a Gratitude Drawing Challenge, inspired byof .
Find a distraction
Do you enjoy the architectural eccentricities that a combination of money and weird taste can produce? Try looking at funky Zillow finds with. Gone on a walk and decided it wasn’t as absurdly whimsical as you’d like? Try making a berry basket out of a leaf. Hoping to wrap your mind around the role of the humble egg in our art, literature, and discourse? Please do.
And if all else fails, here are some cats.
Or you can also join the Walking Rebellion and restore your mind at three miles an hour :) My husband Peco and I are inviting readers to join us in going for a daily "tech-naked" walk for the next month (see post for details). Over 140 readers have alreay joined and anyone can participate!
"There might not be any natural remedy in the world as protective as walking against the deadening impact of our sedentary, chair-bound, screen-mesmerized lives. Walking is the original form of scrolling. Yet it doesn’t lead us down online rabbit holes, but past real rabbit holes. It keeps us grounded, literally by keeping our feet on the ground. It keeps us softly fascinated by ever-changing scenery. Walking is calming, head-clearing, and social and even spiritual when we do it together. If walking were a food, it would be a celebrated superfood packed with nutrients that feed our mind, body, relationships, and contact with nature—and it would cost nothing."
https://schooloftheunconformed.substack.com/p/the-walking-rebellion-restoring-the
Thank you for sharing my poem! 😊 (Hi, everyone! 👋)