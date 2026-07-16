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Peter Moore's avatar
Peter Moore
2d

Amazing to have this on-field off-field perspective on the World Cup. I have recently curtailed my sports fanaticism, because I was spending way too much time contemplating Cubs’ losing streaks and the Avs in the Stanley Cup playoffs, and the way the Nuggets broke down against the T’wolves. But as Abby says: “This thing, them losing, is not negatively going to affect your life in any way. You are safe.” My best move ever: deleting my sports apps. I’m free at last! If I had a jersey to whip off, I would.

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Andrea Pouliot's avatar
Andrea Pouliot
2d

I loved reading this. You were incredible role models for our daughters. What a gift to see strong women going for broke! It’s amazing you’ve continued to give so much through insights and podcasts and articles. Thank you for everything!

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