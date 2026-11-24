For Americans, the most decadent time of the year officially commences this week on Thanksgiving. To guide us through our marathon eating, drinking, and celebrating, we’ve asked Jenny Rosenstrach, a New York Times–bestselling cookbook author and the writer of Dinner: A Love Story, to curate a menu based on her favorite recipes from across Substack. And to wash it down, Emilie Abel, the wine connoisseur penning Pour Things, gives us a crash course in beverage pairings for every holiday moment, unsavory and otherwise.

Jenny’s main event:

Every year, a week before the feast, I email Thanksgiving assignments to my team of a dozen siblings and daughters, nieces and nephews, cutting and pasting from the previous year’s email, which was cut and pasted from the year before that and the year before that. The purpose of this missive is to get everyone organized and hyped, to remind them what they are responsible for—everything from pulling out the serving platters to picking up emergency containers of prepared gravy to baking the cornbread to whipping the cream for the pies to roasting the bird itself—but for me, it’s an exercise in comfort. How amazing is a day when we are rewarded and applauded for sticking to the plan, for resisting the urge to switch things up? When the point is not just to eat well but to create a sanctuary of stability, however temporary, in our stormy worlds of uncertainty and loss? When the goal is for everyone at the table to dig in and think, consciously or not, Oh, I can count on this every year. This tastes like Thanksgiving.

Yes, I cut and paste anything I can. Even my annual request to please, for the love of all that is holy, try to make your assigned dish as far ahead of time as possible. I do this even though I know everyone will ignore me and we’ll all end up on top of each other during crunch time, fighting for stovetop burners and oven space, the counter strewn with greasy cutting boards and butter wrappers and apple peels and unwashed mixing bowls piling up in between 8,000 half-filled wine glasses. Whatever is possible to cut and paste from our happy, chaotic production, I will cut and paste.

This does not mean, however, that I don’t enjoy reading and dreaming about everyone else’s menus. I’d be lying if I said the food writer side of me wasn’t jealous of my friend Atticus, whose family tradition is hunting down new recipes and cooking a completely different menu every year. What if I had to start over and design a Thanksgiving menu from scratch?

I’d begin, of course, with the bird. The only Thanksgiving in recent memory when I didn’t sit down to my mom’s herb-roasted turkey was 2020, when the pandemic kept us all siloed in our respective small-scale celebrations. I missed the big-family energy and my mom’s chocolate pudding pie, but I confess it was also . . . kind of fun to experiment with turkey pieces confited in olive oil. Mom, if you are reading this, the turkey was definitely not as good as yours. Everyone else, I liked how the recipe was Thanksgiving-adjacent but leaned into the turkey’s strength, namely the dark meat. In search of similar recipes, I landed on Susan Spungen’s Braised Turkey Thighs, Osso Buco Style, which she describes as “turkey and gravy all in one pot” with meat that is “falling-apart tender.” There is the tantalizing-looking Smoked Turkey Legs recipe from Zoe Barrie, as well as Arielle Nir Mamiye’s Turkey and Cranberry Tachin, a Thanksgiving spin on the classic Persian crispy rice cake where juices from dark turkey meat mingle with the saffron-infused basmati rice. Can you believe how good that looks? Maybe in this dream scenario I am also the spatchcocking type, in which case I’d want Sara Tane holding my hand on that particular journey into the unfamiliar.

Any newly conceived lineup for Thanksgiving in this century would have to include a vegetarian or vegan dish with main-character energy, not one that feels like an afterthought. Lukas Volger’s Spinach and Blue Cheese Phyllo Pie, where the spinach filling is paired with blue cheese, ricotta, and chopped dates for sweetness, would be a strong contender. So would Melina Hammer’s Fennel and Leek Tarte Tatin. Or Carolina Gelen’s Creamy Mushroom Pot Pie. I wouldn’t envy the person who has to choose among those three. For vegan showstoppers, I’d study Hetty McKinnon’s very thorough guide for hosting vegans and vegetarians. Or maybe I’d try my hand at Justine Doiron’s Thanksgiving Tofu, the one where the crispy sourdough breading is redolent of sage and rosemary, and autumn.

I’d also introduce mac and cheese to this dream spread, a dish that has never appeared on our Thanksgiving table in spite of the annual clamoring from the younger generation. (I shoot it down every year because we already have three starch boxes checked: cornbread, sausage-apple stuffing, and mashed potatoes). I see the kids’ point, though, when I start exploring options. There’s the classic, gooey take from Shaunda Necole’s Thanksgiving lineup that’s made in a cast-iron skillet and that I wish someone was making for me every night, not just on the big day; or Andrea Nguyen’s Spicy Mapo Tofu Mac and Cheese, a marriage of baked pasta with one of my favorite Chinese tofu dishes. Caroline Choe’s Kimchi Mac and Cheese from Maggie Hoffman’s The Dinner Plan newsletter would 100% work too—it calls for three cheeses, bacon, and butter-fried kimchi and reminds me that any inclination toward moderation on this day should go right out the window. Clare de Boer serves a less gooey, more toasty Sage Macaroni and Cheese at her Thanksgiving table, even though, like me, she thinks the dish is redundant with mashed potatoes. Unlike me, though, she persists, powerless against the irresistible “have-another-bite savoriness” of the sage.

What if I had to find something to replace my beloved Thanksgiving Slaw this year, the one with shaved brussels sprouts, walnuts, persimmons, and apples? I’d still demand something bright and vibrant. Paging The Department of Salad! Emily Nunn’s Fennel and Orange Salad with Shaved Jalapeños is a year-round favorite in my house, but with those colors (!) still absolutely qualifies as big-day festive. I’d definitely want to do a deep dive on why Caroline Chambers’s Kale Salad for All—the one with Honeycrisp apples, parm, and salted almonds—has a legit cult following. If we are talking potatoes, Odette Williams’s Labneh and Chive Mashed Potatoes would be just right for anyone looking for a little tang to fight through the richness. I fear if I served that to my family, there would be no going back. Decades of loyalty to my mashed potatoes with horseradish and parm would be erased in a single bite.

Lastly, in the sweets department: How could I not try the Salted Maple Bourbon Pie that won Substack’s pie contest last year? Yes, the pie onto which Martha Stewart herself pinned the blue ribbon. And if I let myself think beyond the pie box, I’m guessing that Aran Goyoaga’s gluten-free Honey-Roasted Pear Sourdough Clafoutis with caramelized pear and a soft, custardy filling would be about as crowd-pleasing as they come (especially for the gluten-free guests). Zoë François suggested a few beautiful Bundt cakes and pavlovas in her latest newsletter, but honestly I couldn’t focus on anything else after reading the words “Pumpkin Basque Cheesecake.” Sohla El-Waylly also wondered about life beyond pie, even though in the same newsletter she “accidentally” developed the best pumpkin pie she’d ever made, so of course I am going to have to consider that one too.

I admit, it’s hard not to question everything after this menu off-roading exercise. Almost against my will, I found myself adding mascarpone, saffron, and even some cavatappi and sharp cheddar to the shopping list. Imagine how happy my kids and their cousins will be to know I’m experimenting with mac and cheese. I will 100% definitely invite them all to partake in the decadence. . . next week. As soon as this year’s ol’ reliable Thanksgiving is in the books.

Emilie’s nightcap:

Of course you could pair wine with the side dishes. But how predictable! Everyone knows champagne cuts nicely through gravy. A soft, fruity beaujolais complements your juicy bird without weighing it down. And a crisp white would be lovely with whatever vegetable you spent three hours peeling, braising, and crushing pistachios for.

But you don’t need wine to save your meal. The role of Thanksgiving wine is a delicate, social one. Need a bottle to pair well with a surprise guest? An impossible seating chart? Kitchen nightmares and delicious moments? Read on.

Wine for the unthawed turkey

Hey, it happens. The bird has absolutely not defrosted. No matter how many uncles prod at the thing, or aunts warm it with cupped, worried hands, it’s not defrosting. Your dad is about to panic-order a 30-quart turkey fryer kit and a fire extinguisher. This could be a long night.

Pour: a dry Lambrusco, one of life’s great party tricks and a very useful wine to have around when the evening is going off-script. I like Cavicchioli Vigna del Cristo Lambrusco di Sorbara (about $22) for its pale ruby color, floral, tart flavor, and ability to pair with the whole hodgepodge of appetizers: cured meats, hard cheeses, fried things, crispy-crunchy salty things, whatever is in your pantry. Watch: you’ll put it out with the cheese plate, and your guests will magically gather ’round the kitchen counter. They’ll laugh, sip, nosh, and be none the wiser that dinner is two hours late!

Wine for the chefs and the first guests

There are two kinds of Thanksgiving guests: the ones who arrive on time and say, “Wow, something smells great!”, and the ones who show up early with weekenders, bags of ice, and a willingness to chop. They know you’ve been up since 6, so they pull up a chair and start mincing. Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear your old kitchen apron.

Pour: champagne. Buy a round of the good stuff for the kitchen. You can find something special for under $50, by the way. I like Gamet Rive Droite Blanc de Noirs, a family-grower champagne that’s 85% meunier and 15% pinot noir. It’s plush and fruity, with notes of dried pear and a little kick of holiday spice. If it’s sold out, ask for Ponson. Now, that is cooking wine.

Wine for the pre-dinner cousin walk

That long-standing Thanksgiving tradition where the cousins slip out for some fresh air, a little gossip, and a break from the barrage of questions that has been pelting them since they walked in the door. “Did you set the placemats?? Are you married?? Are you gay still?? Did you say hello to Aunt Helen? Her health is not good, so speak up, okay??” The wine should be refreshing alongside whatever else is passed around to work up your appetite.

Pour: A schiava, pinot noir’s more carefree Italian cousin, is a light red that feels like autumn air. It’s high in acid and low in alcohol, and a fun grape to introduce people to, with all its tart cherry and fresh red fruit, soft tannins, and savory little edge. Pour some peppery Franz Gojer-Glögglhof St. Magdalener Classico ($36ish) into Dixie cups and let the gossip flow. What the hell actually happened at that wedding?

Wine for social equalizing

Your seating chart can only do so much. How are you going to find common ground between the divorced aunt who’s going through a real renaissance, the self-destructive cousin with a severe haircut who just brought back a new boyfriend from Portugal (as well as a new smoking habit, and now she’s asking if it’s okay to smoke in your parents’ living room), and the uncle who came for the meat and will only say a few words while he’s here,—specifically, “Where should I sit?”? You’re gonna need something more powerful than gravy to bring these people together.

Pour: white burgundy, the Switzerland of wines. It’s elegant enough for the aunt, interesting enough for the cousin, and straightforward enough for the uncle, who might finally say a fifth word: “Another?” But beware, some prices and oakiness can be higher than expected! The Domaine de la Sarazinière Le Pavillon 2024, from an organic vineyard in Bussières in the Mâconnais, is about $34. It’s 100% chardonnay for 100% of your guests, with notes of lemon curd and green apple. If your shop doesn’t have any decent white burgundy for a price you like, try a chenin (I’m into Montlouis Sec Rémus this season), an aligoté (Domaine Sylvain Pataille consistently rocks my socks off), or a Sicilian white. They’ll have the same unifying effect.

Wine for the featherweight grandmother and the secretly pregnant

Nana arrives in something striking, pleated, and Japanese (probably Issey Miyake), carrying a collection of mysterious little knickknacks that will somehow bring your tablescape to life. Though she has excellent taste in funky earrings, she doesn’t care for funky wine. Nana needs something fabulous and fascinating with zero funk and zero ABV, not just a glass of sparkling water with a rosemary sprig plopped in.

Or perhaps your cousin arrives looking tired but happy. You do some quick mental math: it’s been two years since the wedding and they just bought a two-bedroom home. She’s pregnant but not ready to tell. Don’t blow her cover.

Pour: non-alcoholic riesling. Did you know you can drink alcohol-free wine and still have a good time? I was just as shocked as you are! That was before a somm friend turned me on to Leitz Eins Zwei Zero Riesling (about $18) or the Sparkling Riesling (about $25). The alcohol is removed by gentle vacuum distillation at low temperatures, which preserves the wine’s natural flavors (green apple, pear, and citrus) without adding heavy sugars.

Wine for giving serious thanks

Vibe shift! We’ve gone from catching up and silly, heated debates to heartfelt sentimentality. Maybe it started with your dad, who’s been out of the kitchen all day. He was at pickleball, then doing odd jobs around the house and garden (his version of preparing for guests). He’s been aloof, shall we say, but suddenly he lifts a glass and delivers a toast that makes you a little weepy.

Pour: old-school Rioja. It’s bottled nostalgia. La Rioja Alta Viña Ardanza is the classic—mostly tempranillo with some garnacha, aged for years in the cellar before release. It’s savory, soft, and slightly old-fashioned, which is exactly what you want from your dad’s toast. Or if you want to splurge on sentimentality, López de Heredia’s Viña Tondonia Reserva (about $60) is the one.

Wine for the post-dinner couch collapse

You’ve made it to the coziest, most delicious part of the night. The plates are pushed aside, the pie has been attacked from three sides, and the little cousins are draped over the arms of chairs watching an iPad. Food is stuffed into Tupperware, and stuffed bellies are hanging over unbuttoned pants. Pops is asleep in his chair. The dishes can wait until tomorrow. This is no time for a full glass of anything.

Pour: sherry. A small glass of dry, nutty, honeyed amontillado is a warm blanket in golden, liquid form. I love to bring around Fernando de Castilla’s Antique Amontillado to cap off another Thanksgiving. If you’re a port lover, consider springing for the 20-year tawny from Quinta do Noval.

May I top you off with one last sipping tip?

As with any good Thanksgiving, things will go awry: the bird will be late, someone will cry, and someone will ask about your love life. That’s what makes it memorable! Let the wine surprise and delight you, start a new tradition in your family, or help you keep your favorite ones going. Fill the glasses, squeeze in one more chair, and let everyone toast whatever they’re thankful for, even if it’s just that the turkey finally defrosted. Cheers!