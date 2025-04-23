The Substack Post

The Substack Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Substack's avatar
Substack
5h

Hoping to browse more poems? You’ll find them in the Poetry subcategory! Check out this Note for details on how to access it. https://substack.com/profile/41856304-substack-team/note/c-111462470

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Trey Hinkle's avatar
Trey Hinkle
5h

I love using substack for posting poems i don’t think are fitted for publishing anywhere else. They’re the little scrabbles that capture a moment, capture a feeling, and still ask to be shared. Substack is the place

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
79 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture